8 Fast Food Chain Drinks Fans Say Are Summer Hits
It's time to sip and slide into summer. The fast-food industry always keeps us on our toes, constantly churning out something new on the assembly line. Between holiday specials, pop-culture collaborations, and limited-time menu items, there's always something new to order, no matter what time of year it is. However, summer is an especially hot time for fresh beverage releases.
Warmer weather presents a grand opportunity to play on that lemonade stand nostalgia. Or, to cool customers down with refreshing fruity flavors or drinkable frozen treats. Fast-food joints know this well, and that's why they've wasted no time rolling out summer-coded drinks in 2026.
We're already swimming in a pool of new drinks. Coffee chains like Dunkin' and Starbucks are doing what they do best, dreaming up new Refreshers and caffeinated creations, while grub-centered joints like KFC and McDonald's put their own spin on the season. Each beverage brings its own flair, and today, we're highlighting the drinks customers can't get enough of — the sips that are getting noticed, earning all-around great reviews, and making an early case for the drink of the summer.
Taco Bell Pink Passionfruit Refresca Freeze
At Taco Bell, 2025 was the year of the Refresca, and the chain hasn't looked back since. It's been drowning in fruity flavors and continuing to tack on even more variations from Rockstar energy-boosting Refrescas to slushy-like freezes.
Now that it's 2026, the chain has inevitably brought another wave of refreshing beverages. But the flavor that has everyone gushing so far this season is the Pink Passionfruit Freeze. It's been around since early spring, and it's now being referred to as "summer in a cup," according to one Facebook user. Fans say to run rather than walk to Taco Bell to get their hands on the passion fruit frozen slushy infused with hidden flavors of pineapple and real freeze-dried strawberry pieces. It's sweet. It's tropical. And customers say that it manages to avoid that overly syrupy taste that often plagues these kinds of frozen beverages.
If you want to take the Freeze to the next level, you can do what one customer did and ask for it "dirty." Since Taco Bell already has sweet cream on hand for its dirty sodas, add it to your Passionfruit Refresca for a creamy and indulgent remix. Customers think the creamy addition further solidifies its reputation as the perfect summertime beverage. If that sounds right up your alley, get to Taco Bell soon because this flavor will only be around for a limited time.
Starbucks Iced Blue Coconut Matcha
You can always count on Starbucks for a few intriguing summertime sips. The coffee chain has already gone through two rounds of summer 2026 drink launches, including beverages like the Tropical Butterfly Refresher and a trio of blue coconut drinks. But the one creation that's standing out to customers is the Iced Blue Coconut Matcha.
Apparently, it's just as tasty as it is visually appealing. One reviewer on Instagram even shared that the toasted coconut cold foam on top — which is blended with spirulina to give it that beautiful color — ranks as their favorite Starbucks cold foam. And paired with a mango-laced matcha base, they said the drink was their new go-to summer matcha. Another customer compared it to mango mochi.
Even in our own Tasting Table review of the new blue coconut flavors, we also gave the matcha high marks. The reviewer noted that even though the mango flavoring is kept light, the drink is complex with a rich, milky texture. It also strikes a balance between earthy and sweet tropical notes, and the best part is that it adds a touch of whimsy to your day. They also noted that they preferred the Iced Blue Coconut Matcha over the Blue Coconut Refresher, which was released at the same time.
McDonald's Orange Dream
It's not a tangerine dream kind of summer; we're dreaming of oranges instead. McDonald's started this season off with a bang, introducing not one, not two, but six entirely new beverages to its menu. The chain dips its toe into the oversaturated refresher market, but we're here to talk about one of its new, crafted soda drinks instead: the Orange Dream.
Ever since the beverages were introduced at the end of April, people in the McDonald's-verse have been buzzing and picking favorites. But in one Reddit thread, the Orange Dream received particularly high praise. Customers shared that it was absolutely delicious and divine, while others said it tastes just like an orange creamsicle popsicle — a nostalgic childhood favorite. If you're wondering how it's made, one employee leaked the exact process online. The drink calls for Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, ice, and vanilla syrup, and is finally topped with a hat of cold foam.
If you want to get the most out of the beverage, one customer notes that fully stirring the cold foam into the Hi-C makes it so much better. In the same Reddit thread, another fan admitted to liking the Orange Dream so much that they planned to get it every single day. That's true commitment, and we're here for it.
Arby's Orange Cream Shake
Not to be outdone, Arby's also turns its attention to citrus this season with the return of its beloved Orange Cream Shake. But the chain takes things a step further: Instead of putting a soda fountain spin on the trend, as McDonald's does, Arby's goes all in with a rich, true-to-form milkshake. Like clockwork, the sippable dessert has returned every summer for years now, and much to sweet tooth's delight, it made its official 2026 debut in late May.
The Orange Cream Shake has been called one of the best fast-food shakes out there, and that says a lot considering it's going up against titans like Chick-fil-A's buttery milkshakes and even custard-filled delights from Culver's. Fans were begging for its return this year, and they make sure to call out its creaminess and its deep swirls that deliver an even stronger orange flavor.
The shake has been compared to a creamsicle and also to those orange push-ups that we used to enjoy in the school cafeteria. It's hard to go wrong with a blend of orange and ice cream in the summertime, and the combination has fans running to grab it. A generous amount of whipped cream is just the cherry on top. Plus, when you order an Arby's shake, you can almost always count on it being extra thick and velvety.
Dunkin' OREO Cloud Latte
Amongst all these fruity beverages and refreshers, the OREO Cloud Latte from Dunkin' Donuts sticks out like a sore thumb. It's not necessarily the kind of thirst-quenching drink you'd reach for at the pool. But it's still a fun and indulgent way to kickstart those long summer days or to treat yourself during that midday lull.
The new iced latte first surfaced at the end of April as part of Dunkin's summer drop. It combines espresso and whole milk with a chocolate cookie swirl. Then, it receives a Marshmallow Cold Foam topper with a dusting of OREO cookie crumbles. If it sounds positively dessert-like and delightful, it's because it is. Fans have even said they would order it every day if they could. The coffee base is said to be smooth and solid, but the Marshmallow Cold Foam steals the show. Introduced on top of other drinks in the past, the foam was already a cult favorite thanks to its thickness and true toasted marshmallow flavor. And the OREO bits mixed in make it that much better. The combination reminded one customer of OREO cereal.
Another Dunkin' goer was convinced to try the Cloud Latte by an employee and didn't regret it. They shared that it was delicious and tasted like chocolate milk. It mentioned that it was definitely a sweet treat, but that you could add an extra espresso shot to make it less of a milkshake and more like a true coffee.
Dairy Queen Hibiscus Lemonade Cooler
Summertime will have you pulling into the Dairy Queen drive-thru at least a time or two to pick up an ice cream cone or Blizzard. So, since you'll be there anyway, you might as well give the Hibiscus Lemonade Cooler a try. Hibiscus arrived in full force this May, ready to help us beat the heat in the months ahead. The new flavor takes on two forms, including a Hibiscus Lemonade Sparkler and a Hibiscus Lemonade Cooler. This gives customers a choice between a fruity sparkling lemonade and lemonade that's blended with vanilla soft serve for a more indulgent twist.
Both have their strengths, but people seem to gravitate toward the latter. One YouTuber enjoyed the sweet, well-balanced flavor of the Sparkler, but called the Cooler downright delicious with a Hibiscus touch. One fan notes that the hibiscus flavor really pops alongside the lemonade, and with a consistency that lands somewhere between a shake and a slushy, the Cooler lands as a 10 out of 10. Another reviewer on TikTok said it starts with notes of lemon, then the hibiscus floral flavors come in. She also noted that even if you don't prefer hibiscus, you can still enjoy the citrus in the thick drink. Even without the hibiscus flavor, people are loving the new Coolers. It seems Dairy Queen really knocked it out of the park with this one.
KFC Signature Prickly Pear Lemonade
The signature lemonade is a KFC mainstay. And while it may not top our list of the absolute best fast-food lemonades (that honor is reserved for chains like Wendy's and Chick-fil-A), it's still a satisfying step up from standard soda fountain lemonades — not to mention a great companion for washing down a bucket of fried chicken.
However, this summer, that classic taste received an upgrade. It's been infused with the "sweet flavor of prickly pear cactus" for a vibrant pink twist. The new drink was introduced alongside the chain's back-by-popular-demand pickles in mid-May, and people are sipping it up. Fans say it's so good and perfect for summertime. Others compare it to the Poppin' Purple Lemonade at Red Robin, which similarly blends lemonade with prickly pear flavors. So, if you like that, chances are you're going to get along just fine with this creation from KFC as well.
As for the flavor profile, one YouTuber describes the Prickly Pear Lemonade as sweet and refreshing. Then, he points out the drink's tropical vibe, somewhat reminiscent of dragon fruit or even passion fruit. It all adds up to a 10 out of 10 beverage, and he also notes that KFC employees will evidently make the lemonade to your specifications if you're kind. He mentioned wanting to try it with Mountain Dew. That's maybe not the route we would go, but to each their own.
Chick-fil-A Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade
Another lemonade mashup, another must-have summer beverage. Pineapple Dragonfruit drinks landed at Chick-fil-A for the first time in 2025, and they're back in 2026 in more variations than ever. There are last year's lemonade, Frosted Lemonade, iced tea, and Sunjoy options. Then, there's the new kid on the block that combines the tropical fruits with the fizziness of Sprite. It's bubbly and enticing, but hasn't been able to turn customers' heads away from a returning favorite: the Frosted Lemonade.
Over and over, people point to the Frosted Lemonade as their top pick of the pineapple dragon fruit lineup. One reviewer said it's just what they need in the hot weather. Another described it as fruity, sweet, and creamy. Then went on to say it was the best frosted lemonade they'd ever tried from Chick-fil-A.
If you're unfamiliar with the frosted lemonade makeup, we'll break it down for you. It starts with Chick-fil-A lemonade that's blended together with the chain's Icedream dessert. This gives the Pineapple Dragonfruit drink its thick and luscious consistency, as one fan puts it. In this particular variation, the concoction is then layered with juicy flavors of pineapple and dragon fruit for a little taste of the island life. One reviewer admitted to purchasing it just for the beautiful pink color it creates, but ended up staying for the strong lemonade flavor and hint of tropical sweetness.
Methodology
To find the best summer fast-food drinks, you first have to know what beverages are currently circulating. So this review began by getting a lay of the land. I took a closer look at what top chains like McDonald's, Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A are pouring up and rolling out this season — whether it be completely new or returning refreshments. Spoiler: There are a ton of different sips to choose from, but not all are necessarily worthy of a spot on your summer bucket list.
So, from there, I scoured customer feedback across social media and online forums like Reddit to find out what people were most drawn to. I wanted to uncover drinks currently receiving the most positive reviews and earning praise for being the perfect summer companion.