8 Fast Food Chain Drinks Fans Say Are Summer Hits

It's time to sip and slide into summer. The fast-food industry always keeps us on our toes, constantly churning out something new on the assembly line. Between holiday specials, pop-culture collaborations, and limited-time menu items, there's always something new to order, no matter what time of year it is. However, summer is an especially hot time for fresh beverage releases.

Warmer weather presents a grand opportunity to play on that lemonade stand nostalgia. Or, to cool customers down with refreshing fruity flavors or drinkable frozen treats. Fast-food joints know this well, and that's why they've wasted no time rolling out summer-coded drinks in 2026.

We're already swimming in a pool of new drinks. Coffee chains like Dunkin' and Starbucks are doing what they do best, dreaming up new Refreshers and caffeinated creations, while grub-centered joints like KFC and McDonald's put their own spin on the season. Each beverage brings its own flair, and today, we're highlighting the drinks customers can't get enough of — the sips that are getting noticed, earning all-around great reviews, and making an early case for the drink of the summer.