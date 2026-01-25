The Underrated Chick-Fil-A Dessert That's Definitely Worth Trying

Let's be honest, when someone is heading to Chick-fil-A, there's usually one thing they're craving: a fresh and crispy fried chicken sandwich. Sure, the waffle fries are worth talking about, and the mac and cheese is a sleeper hit. But what you're really going to Chick-fil-A for is, well, the chicken. But once you've finished your meal and are craving something sweet, there is another menu option worth trying: the Icedream.

Described by the restaurant on its website as a "delicious, frozen dairy treat," the Icedream is Chick-fil-A's take on vanilla soft serve. It contains the same core ingredients as typical ice cream recipes: milk, sugar, and flavorings, but it can't technically be labelled as such because it contains less than 10% butterfat — the marker used by the USDA to define ice cream. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't taste as good. In fact, some would argue that the lighter texture and extra aeration lead to an even better product.

We named Chick-fil-A's Icedream as one of our top 15 fast food ice cream treats, not only because of the silky mouthfeel, but also because of its sheer simplicity. A good old vanilla cone just hits the spot after a spicy sandwich and salty fries, and this one is just particularly refreshing.