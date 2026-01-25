The Underrated Chick-Fil-A Dessert That's Definitely Worth Trying
Let's be honest, when someone is heading to Chick-fil-A, there's usually one thing they're craving: a fresh and crispy fried chicken sandwich. Sure, the waffle fries are worth talking about, and the mac and cheese is a sleeper hit. But what you're really going to Chick-fil-A for is, well, the chicken. But once you've finished your meal and are craving something sweet, there is another menu option worth trying: the Icedream.
Described by the restaurant on its website as a "delicious, frozen dairy treat," the Icedream is Chick-fil-A's take on vanilla soft serve. It contains the same core ingredients as typical ice cream recipes: milk, sugar, and flavorings, but it can't technically be labelled as such because it contains less than 10% butterfat — the marker used by the USDA to define ice cream. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't taste as good. In fact, some would argue that the lighter texture and extra aeration lead to an even better product.
We named Chick-fil-A's Icedream as one of our top 15 fast food ice cream treats, not only because of the silky mouthfeel, but also because of its sheer simplicity. A good old vanilla cone just hits the spot after a spicy sandwich and salty fries, and this one is just particularly refreshing.
Try an Icedream float
The Icedream is available to enjoy either in a cone or a cup, with the latter containing only 140 calories per serving (the cone adds another 40 calories). We like the cone, but some customers have tried to get staff to fill an entire drink cup with just Icedream. Some people say the treat reminds them of old-fashioned ice milk, while someone on Reddit praised the "perfect swirl."
If you do want something more substantial, the Icedream is also the main component of Chick-fil-A's milkshakes, which are handspun and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. As of January 2026, a permanent selection of Icedream floats and spins is also an option, and people have been praising the frosty treats online. One TikTok user called the Icedream floats her "newest obsession," while another who tasted four different flavors gave nearly every option a 10 out of 10 rating. That reviewer particularly loved the fact that you get to stir the Icedream swirl into the soda yourself, saying, "There's just something about it not being blended and being able to blend it yourself."
We like keeping things simple with a plain Icedream, but there are toppings like chocolate sauce and cookie crumbles, too. Maybe see how you feel after your chicken before placing your order — that simple cone might look better and better after a full meal.