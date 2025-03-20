Review: Chick-Fil-A's Icedream Floats And Spins Perfectly Combine Your Favorite Soda With Soft Serve

Chick-fil-A is known for many things, most notably its chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and even its breakfast menu. Perhaps less known is the fast food chain's array of sweet treats, though fans are likely already familiar with the Icedream, Chick-fil-A's signature soft-serve-like dessert. Though Icedream isn't incredibly different from your standard vanilla soft serve, it's every bit as tasty, creamy, and rich as you'd expect.

As if the creamy Icedream wasn't enough on its own, Chick-fil-A has upped the ante by introducing Icedream Floats and Spins. These special treats take the soft serve goodness of Icedream and transform it into a more beverage-like dessert by adding soda to the mix. The result is either a classic Float flavored with your favorite fountain beverage, be it Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, or even Powerade, or a Spin, which completely mixes your drink of choice and the Icedream to make one cohesive creamy beverage.

Though Icedream Floats and Spins are only available in select cities as of this writing, Chick-fil-A invited Tasting Table to sample the new treats at a location currently serving them. I tried both the Icedream Floats and Spins with two different sodas to determine if they might be something worth checking out, whether you live in a city that has them or if they see more widespread availability in the near future.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.