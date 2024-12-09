The Ordering Mistake You Probably Make With Chick-Fil-A Milkshakes

Like any successful fast-food chain, Chick-fil-A has a wide breadth of data to analyze when making menu changes and Chick-fil-A corporate noticed an interesting pattern when offering 20-ounce milkshakes — customers were ordering the larger milkshake with an extra cup and then splitting the two. While some speculate that the change to smaller serving sizes was Chick-fil-A's attempt to avoid customers getting two for the price of one in the name of "menu simplification," Chick-fil-A states that it's all in the name of menu simplification. According to the fast-food chain, "[We] removed and consolidated select menu offerings, including our large milkshakes, so we can continue to serve quality food as efficiently as possible, and to make room for future menu items."

Advertisement

As of this writing, Chick-fil-A offers five flavors of milkshakes. It has the staples; vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, as well as seasonal options, which currently include the Cookies & Cream milkshake and the Peppermint Chip milkshake. Each 16-ounce milkshake has 590 to 630 calories and between 80 and 95 grams of sugar. If this has made you crave a milkshake from your closest Chick-fil-A, be sure to check out these useful menu hacks before you go.