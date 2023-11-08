Chick-Fil-A Announces The Return Of Its Peppermint Chip Milkshake And 2 New Coffee Flavors
The holiday season marks the return of several seasonal food items, including the iconic Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake. The milkshake will be available at participating locations starting November 13 and continuing through January 6, 2024. Celebrating its 15th year on menus, this creamy milkshake is made with Chick-fil-A vanilla ice cream and features real chunks of peppermint candies and chocolate, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Like the other Chick-fil-A milkshakes, this dessert is hand-spun, giving it that old-fashioned flavor guaranteed to put you in a festive mood.
Coffee lovers can also get in on the holiday spirit at Chick-fil-A. The restaurant is rolling out two brand new festive coffees for its seasonal menu. Peppermint Iced Coffee and Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee will be available for a limited time in participating restaurants for the holiday season. The Peppermint Iced Coffee is a sweet mix of cold brew, and 2% milk, with cane and peppermint syrup for sweetness. The Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee is a blended coffee beverage featuring cold brew, Chick-fil-A ice cream, peppermint syrup, and decadent peppermint bark. These new beverages join the festive peppermint tradition at Chick-fil-A while supplies last.
Chick-fil-A rolls out festive merchandise
Along with its new drinks, Chick-fil-A has launched a holiday-inspired collection that is perfect to give as a gift or to treat yourself. The collection features 18 different clothing items, fun accessories, and Chick-fil-A-themed stocking stuffers for the chicken fanatic in your life. Unique items in the collection include a themed Chick-fil-A sleeping bag, an oversized chicken sandwich pillow, and a chicken sandwich puzzle kit. Items in this collection range from $20 to $80 and can be found exclusively at shop.chick-fil-a.com. The collection is available online now and will be featured for a limited time while supplies last.
Also launching in time for the gift-giving season is a new, 10-minute animated film from Chick-fil-A's Stories of Evergreen Hills series, which will premiere on November 13. In addition, pennycake, Chick-fil-A's family and children brand, will debut a new set of various games and activities that both parents and kids can enjoy on November 15.
"Throughout the holidays, we're going all out to celebrate the season alongside our guests, creating even more opportunities for them to come together and connect with each other during the festivities, both inside and outside of our restaurants," said Dustin Britt, Sr. Director, Brand Strategy, Investment, and Entertainment.