Chick-Fil-A Announces The Return Of Its Peppermint Chip Milkshake And 2 New Coffee Flavors

Along with its new drinks, Chick-fil-A has launched a holiday-inspired collection that is perfect to give as a gift or to treat yourself. The collection features 18 different clothing items, fun accessories, and Chick-fil-A-themed stocking stuffers for the chicken fanatic in your life. Unique items in the collection include a themed Chick-fil-A sleeping bag, an oversized chicken sandwich pillow, and a chicken sandwich puzzle kit. Items in this collection range from $20 to $80 and can be found exclusively at shop.chick-fil-a.com. The collection is available online now and will be featured for a limited time while supplies last.

Also launching in time for the gift-giving season is a new, 10-minute animated film from Chick-fil-A's Stories of Evergreen Hills series, which will premiere on November 13. In addition, pennycake, Chick-fil-A's family and children brand, will debut a new set of various games and activities that both parents and kids can enjoy on November 15.

"Throughout the holidays, we're going all out to celebrate the season alongside our guests, creating even more opportunities for them to come together and connect with each other during the festivities, both inside and outside of our restaurants," said Dustin Britt, Sr. Director, Brand Strategy, Investment, and Entertainment.