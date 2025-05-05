You Can Make A Copycat Chick-Fil-A Frosted Lemonade With Just 2 Ingredients

If you're a fan of all things chicken, then you've probably been enticed by Chick-fil-A's extensive menu. However, chicken isn't the only thing this restaurant does well. In fact, Chick-fil-A excels at creating tasty drinks, especially lemonades. Its lemonades feature all the key elements this tart yet devilishly sweet summer staple should have. Yet, Chick-fil-A has found creative ways to elevate it. It introduced a Key Lime Frosted Lemonade. It even turned its lemonade into a delectable frozen treat known as the frosted lemonade.

Made with Chick-fil-A's diet or regular lemonade and signature Icedream dessert, this reimagined take on a classic drink is a hand-spun combination of straight deliciousness. And you can thank Icedream for that. Similar to soft-serve, this frozen treat adds the perfect amount of creamy richness to the tart lemonade. If the idea of this is making you salivate, you can easily recreate this at home with two simple ingredients: Freshly squeezed or store-bought lemonade and vanilla ice cream.

On their own, these two ingredients will create a beautifully sweet yet tart drink that's practically identical to the Chick-fil-A frosted lemonade. But, if you want to take things up a notch, you can add lemon zest for an additional layer of lemon flavor. Once you have your ingredients, place everything in a blender and mix until it's well combined. In mere minutes, you'll have a summer treat with the consistency of the lovechild of a slushy and milkshake.