The Fan-Favorite Lemonade Returning To Chick-Fil-A With An Extra Twist

If you're excited to try these sweet, citrusy drinks, you'll need to seek out your nearest Chick-fil-A location. The company got its start in the Atlanta area all the way back in 1967. Now with more than 3,000 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, it seems to be almost everywhere. In fact, there are only two U.S. states without a Chick-fil-A franchise of their own (Alaska and Vermont, if you're curious). The company is also in the process of expanding internationally, and United Kingdom fans can look forward to five new locations on that side of the pond opening in the next two years, though we don't know how long these seasonal Key Lime drinks will stay on the menu.

Advertisement

Chick-fil-A introduced some other limited-time fruity drinks in the spring of 2024, but there's no sign of those items returning just yet. In the meantime, we expect that the chain's newest refreshing drinks will pair perfectly with its fried chicken. There's something about citrus that complements the savory meat's mouth-watering flavors perfectly. And with the addition of soft serve ice cream, we can only hope that the frosted version will stick around through the long, hot days of summer.