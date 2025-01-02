The Fan-Favorite Lemonade Returning To Chick-Fil-A With An Extra Twist
If you're ready to start your new year fresh, the ever-popular fast food chain, Chick-fil-A, has a treat for you. According to a company press release, you can order a Key Lime Frosted Lemonade to wash down the chain's popular chicken nuggets, sandwiches, and salads starting on January 7, 2025. Each sip of the straw will treat you to Chick-fil-A's regular Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) blended with the chain's vanilla soft serve Icedream and a twist of tart, citrusy Key lime flavor.
For those who want to skip the dairy this time, it will also be available in a non-frosted version, as regular or diet Key Lime Lemonade. If this beverage sounds familiar, you may remember it from 2019, when the chain first offered the frosted version as a limited-time special. It didn't stick around long enough for its fans, but now it's back — though both drinks are described as being seasonal items. You'll find it alongside other Chick-fil-A specialties like Frosted Coffee and Frosted Lemonade, as well as decadent milkshakes in a host of classic soda fountain flavors.
Where to get your hands on a Key Lime Lemonade
If you're excited to try these sweet, citrusy drinks, you'll need to seek out your nearest Chick-fil-A location. The company got its start in the Atlanta area all the way back in 1967. Now with more than 3,000 locations across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, it seems to be almost everywhere. In fact, there are only two U.S. states without a Chick-fil-A franchise of their own (Alaska and Vermont, if you're curious). The company is also in the process of expanding internationally, and United Kingdom fans can look forward to five new locations on that side of the pond opening in the next two years, though we don't know how long these seasonal Key Lime drinks will stay on the menu.
Chick-fil-A introduced some other limited-time fruity drinks in the spring of 2024, but there's no sign of those items returning just yet. In the meantime, we expect that the chain's newest refreshing drinks will pair perfectly with its fried chicken. There's something about citrus that complements the savory meat's mouth-watering flavors perfectly. And with the addition of soft serve ice cream, we can only hope that the frosted version will stick around through the long, hot days of summer.