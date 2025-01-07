Taco Bell Will Debut A New Lineup Of Baja Blasts With A Creamy Twist

Taco Bell has been slinging Baja Blasts for over two decades at this point. After partnering with Mountain Dew in the summer of 2004, the Mexican fast food chain began exclusively offering Baja Blast flavors such as the classic namesake tropical lime as well as Sangrita Blast, Baja Mango Gem, and Baja Caribbean Splash. The tropical, colorful drinks have become so popular that the chain recently began offering retail releases. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Taco Bell released a limited edition Stanley tumbler and Baja Blast Gelato in July 2024. It also announced that it would offer Baja Blast as a permanent flavor on store shelves, and it naturally found its way onto our list of the 12 best new soda flavors of 2024. Happy "Bajaversary," indeed.

But just because the 20th Bajaversary has come and gone doesn't mean that Taco Bell and Mountain Dew have stopped innovating when it comes to their Baja Blast offerings. According to a Taco Bell press release, the chain will soon be offering a "classic Baja Blast frozen slushy drink blended with a swirl of vanilla crème for an indulgent treat." If you're eager to escape the winter blues and get your hands on this sweet and creamy drink, you'll be able to purchase a Baja Dream Freeze in two flavors from participating locations starting on Thursday, January 16, 2025.