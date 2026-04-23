I Tried Refreshers From 6 Chains And Ranked Them Worst To Best

We don't know if you've heard, but 2026 is the year of the Refresher. No, you won't find this officially announced anywhere. But it seems that multiple café chains have banded together and secretly decided that this was as good a time as any to flood us with the fruity iced beverage.

Of course, at Starbucks, Refreshers have been a staple since 2012 — the global coffeehouse is credited with the drink's invention. But over the years, other chains like Dunkin' and Tim Hortons have begun to catch on. And just in 2026 alone, both Sonic and Panera Bread have joined the Refresher wave, while Starbucks continues to bolster its own lineup. All of these beverages come with promises of bright, fruity flavors and the kind of crisp taste that gives you a taste of summer even in the middle of winter. But I wanted to get an unbiased lay of the land and see which chain has cracked the code on the best Refresher recipe.

At six different chains, I tried two Refreshers each, attempting to get a good sample of flavors and varieties like coconut milk or lemonade refreshers. I took note of everything from ingredients to fruity flavors to whether or not it gave you a bump of caffeine. Eventually, I sipped my way through the entire Refresher movement and landed on what I found to be the most well-crafted and truly refreshing Refresher of all.