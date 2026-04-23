I Tried Refreshers From 6 Chains And Ranked Them Worst To Best
We don't know if you've heard, but 2026 is the year of the Refresher. No, you won't find this officially announced anywhere. But it seems that multiple café chains have banded together and secretly decided that this was as good a time as any to flood us with the fruity iced beverage.
Of course, at Starbucks, Refreshers have been a staple since 2012 — the global coffeehouse is credited with the drink's invention. But over the years, other chains like Dunkin' and Tim Hortons have begun to catch on. And just in 2026 alone, both Sonic and Panera Bread have joined the Refresher wave, while Starbucks continues to bolster its own lineup. All of these beverages come with promises of bright, fruity flavors and the kind of crisp taste that gives you a taste of summer even in the middle of winter. But I wanted to get an unbiased lay of the land and see which chain has cracked the code on the best Refresher recipe.
At six different chains, I tried two Refreshers each, attempting to get a good sample of flavors and varieties like coconut milk or lemonade refreshers. I took note of everything from ingredients to fruity flavors to whether or not it gave you a bump of caffeine. Eventually, I sipped my way through the entire Refresher movement and landed on what I found to be the most well-crafted and truly refreshing Refresher of all.
12. Sonic Strawberry Passionfruit Sparkling Refresher
Launched in March 2026, Refreshers are a fresh addition to the Sonic lineup. They come in three flavors, including Strawberry Passionfruit, Berry Citrus, and Mango Peach. They're sold in one size and come in regular and sparkling versions. To get a feel for the offerings, I ordered a sparkling Strawberry Passionfruit and a classic Berry Citrus to go with it.
If you're wondering what the difference between the regular and sparkling is, the website says the former is made with green tea and the latter is made with sparkling green tea. But what I heard from behind the glass of the drive-thru window is that the sparkling gets a splash of club soda, while the other is made with water. After giving it a try, this is exactly what it tastes like. This Refresher was aggressively bubbly — more aggressive than the employees yelling instructions at each other. The fizz completely takes over the experience, and there's hardly any sweetness to offset it.
It tastes like real passion fruit puree was used on top of real floating strawberry bits, but it's hard to enjoy either. I think if you were a big fan of La Croix, you may find it tolerable, but it was not for me. At least I got a boost of caffeine and some electrolytes out of it, though.
11. Sonic Berry Citrus Refresher
I thought removing the sparkling part of the equation would drastically improve Sonic's Refresher recipe, but that was not the case. As it turns out, giving the bubbles the boot uncovered other faults in the drink. The Berry Citrus flavor is said to be made with both wildberry and blueberry purees, along with real lemon and the same green tea-derived caffeine and electrolyte powers as the previous beverage. It stirs up to a pleasing shade of ombre purple, but the flavor isn't nearly as satisfying. It tastes as though it were infused with a few syrupy droplets of MiO and combined with Sonic's pellet ice. That's it.
There are no splashes of citrus to speak of, unless, of course, you squeeze out a few drops of the included lemon slice yourself. It's somehow sour and bitter at the same time, leaving you with a weird artificial sweetness aftertaste — ironic, since it's hardly sweet. It goes down slightly easier than the sparkling beverage. I'll give it that. Overall, though, I'm not sure I would return to Sonic to get my Refresher on.
10. Dunkin' Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher
Dunkin' jumped on the Refreshers train back in 2020, and it has completely gone off the rails since. Its current Refreshers catalog is truly something to behold. You have lemonade, protein, sparkling, Daydream, and even make-your-own Refreshers. It's enough to make any customer's brain short-circuit trying to piece it all together. I was overwhelmed as I rolled up to order, but ended up with a small Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher and a small Mango Pineapple Daydream Refresher in tow.
The strawberry dragonfruit variety is made with a base of brewed green tea, a boost of B vitamins, and a strawberry dragonfruit-flavored concentrate – aka a naturally flavored syrup rather than real fruit juice. Dunkin' also doesn't bother with the real fruit chunks. The first thing I noticed was the very obvious, earthy taste of green tea, which was quickly overtaken by strong gushes of sweetness and a synthetic edge. The strawberry notes come through more than the dragonfruit. When everything is swirled together, though, it turns almost floral or perfume-like. It barely ekes out a win over Sonic's, only because its heightened sweetness helps to distract from some of the disappointing underlying flavors.
9. Caribou Coffee Strawberry Lemonade Refresher
I can see the vision Caribou Coffee is going for here. When I visited the coffeehouse, it offered two caffeine-free Refresher options: strawberry lemonade and strawberry coconut milk. A stark difference compared to Dunkin's bevy of fruity beverages. I figured (and hoped) these two might just be showstoppers — a quality-over-quantity situation.
The strawberry lemonade Refresher presents itself well, like a summery ode to lemonade stands. It's also made with lemonade that's shaken with a strawberry juice blend, real strawberries, cane syrup, and ice. It would be nostalgically delicious if it weren't so sweet that it borders on nauseating. It plays on those familiar notes of citrus and strawberry, but it seems someone may have had a heavy hand with the cane syrup. Each sip was pucker-inducing, not just from the tartness of lemonade but from the overload of sugar as well. It's a shame because I think this drink could be really good — the reason it jumps other cups from Sonic and Dunkin'. All the right ingredients and flavors are there; it just needs better balance.
8. Panera Bread Passionfruit Paradise Energy Refresher
Panera rightfully did away with its controversial Charged Lemonades in 2024. But the chain hasn't left us high and dry with nothing to sip on. Panera's 2026 era is all about Refreshers. They are labeled as "Energy" Refreshers, so they come with a kick of caffeine and dreamy flavors of Passionfruit Paradise and Dragonfruit Sunset. I gave both a try, and the passionfruit rendition didn't take me to paradise the way it promises to.
To be completely honest, I'm not the biggest fan of passionfruit, and I didn't allow that to influence my decision. Similar to my opinion of grapefruit-flavored drinks, I found this beverage to be funky and astringent with an almost metallic taste. The other natural flavors of orange, guava, and even mango don't do enough to take the edge off and bring in more sunny, tropical notes, so you're left with that same flavor and bitterness you would find in a passionfruit White Claw.
I like the light juiciness here — how it feels less syrupy and sugar-laced than other drinks. And if you're passionate about passionfruit, I think you'll like it. Unfortunately, though, I'm not in that camp.
7. Starbucks Mango Strawberry Energy Refresher
I am 99% sure my local Starbucks gave me the wrong Refresher, swapping in the new Mango Strawberry Energy Refresher when I had asked for the older Mango Dragonfruit model. No worries, mistakes happen (especially at bustling coffeehouses like Starbucks, where the fruit combos in Refreshers can get confusing), so I based my review on the new flavor instead.
The Mango Strawberry pairing is made with the chain's Strawberry Açaí refresher base, mango syrup, freeze-dried strawberries, and a green coffee extract blend that's responsible for the "energy" piece of the puzzle. Now, I've had this beverage before, and after trying it for the second time, I can confirm that it still tastes very strawberry-forward with the slightest hint of mango. It offers a level of sweetness that's enticing yet not overwhelming, and a green tea essence lingers behind the fruit. Full transparency, it's very similar to the normal strawberry and açaí Refresher from the chain — and most of its other Refreshers, for that matter.
Originally, I thought Starbucks set the standard for Refreshers, but this one landed squarely in the middle of my rankings. It falls into the category of "I would drink it again," but each sip would be accompanied by the slightest twinge of disappointment.
6. Tim Hortons Tropical Mango Coconut Refresher
The Refresher trend has even spilled over into Canada. Everyone's favorite Canadian-based coffee chain, Tim Hortons, is now offering several different variations, including Tropical Mango, Strawberry Watermelon Kiwi, and, the newest addition, Raspberry Pomegranate Refreshers. You can order any of them as a standard Refresher or add lemonade or coconut milk.
One of the two I picked up was the coconut version of the Tropical Mango, and the employee taking my order did not inspire much confidence. She verified my order several times and then confessed at the counter that it was her first day (confused employees seemed to be a trend during this entire Refresher saga). I didn't have high hopes, but ended up being pleasantly surprised by the taste. It's essentially a piña colada you can get away with drinking at work.
The ingredients list includes a mango and pineapple juice concentrate blend mixed with coconut milk and dehydrated bits of mango and pineapple. It all comes together into a lightly milky drink that tastes mostly like fresh coconut water with a splash of tropical fruit in the background. It's not terribly creamy, but it is very sippable. It doesn't hit you with an overwhelming amount of flavor like some of the upcoming beverages, but I actually like that it stays a bit more understated and that it remains caffeine-free.
5. Starbucks Pink Drink
The Starbucks Pink Drink is the Refresher that started the whole craze — or at least that's how I see it. The Instagram-worthy beverage started an all-out frenzy when it surfaced in 2016 as a secret menu item, and it has absolutely refused to become irrelevant ever since it was officially added to the menu in 2017.
It's pink. It's creamy. It's iconic. But as buzzworthy as it was 10 years ago, there are now other drinks out there that surpass its original magic. That doesn't mean I don't enjoy one from time to time, though. If you break down the Pink Drink, it's a strawberry açaí base with green coffee extract, freeze-dried strawberries, and Starbucks version of coconut milk (which combines coconut cream and coconut water concentrate with other ingredients like cane sugar and natural flavors).
It's pretty sweet with bright strawberry flavors, unsurprisingly leading the charge. The coconut milk flavor is not super obvious on the palate (definitely not a strong sunscreen-like burst of coconut if anyone is worried about that). The tropical element is felt more in the consistency. It tastes how you would expect a pink drink to taste — almost like a diluted or melted-down strawberry shake. It's good, I'll certainly give it that. I just found a few others I like better.
4. Tim Hortons Raspberry Pomegranate Refresher
Tim Hortons is onto something with its latest Refresher installment. Despite the bewilderment at the drive-thru window, the Raspberry Pomegranate flavor turned out to be genuinely good. It started off strong with a flavor combination that I had yet to see. While everyone else is hyper-focused on strawberries, mango, and even dragonfruit, this one breaks away from the norm. It blends both pomegranate and cranberry juices, and then tops the fruity elixir with freeze-dried raspberries.
The name is a little misleading, considering the raspberry component is only in the topping, but it's uniquely tasty all the same. It's bright, tart, and all-around refreshing. It even has a sort of festive element, like it would make a great base for a cheery Christmas cocktail.
Some may say that it seems more watered-down than other options, but that's exactly why I think it fits so well in the Refresher category. It's a lighter sip that doesn't feel too heavy (even though it is still loaded up with sugar). I also couldn't help but think how well it would pair with coconut milk — adding some milkiness to cut through those vibrant fruit flavors. Something like that could very well be a top Refresher pick.
3. Dunkin' Mango Pineapple Daydream Refresher
Okay, yes. This is absolutely more like a drinkable dessert than an everyday sip — the reason it didn't take my top spot. But I can't deny it's delicious. The Dunkin' Daydream Refresher line got off the ground with a little help from Sabrina Carpenter. Her Strawberry Daydream Refresher was the first of its kind, created with a Refresher base combined with oat milk and topped with vanilla cold foam — like a strawberries and cream kiss.
Since then, other versions have sprouted, including this Mango Pineapple flavor. It doesn't have a Grammy-award-winning superstar backing it (at least to my knowledge), but it's every bit as good as its predecessor. If the Sabrina-inspired drink was a strawberries and cream kiss, this one is tropical creamsicle bliss. It swirls together a mango pineapple concentrate with oat milk. The taste of sweet mango is more upfront, but in larger sips, the pineapple starts to show itself. It's smooth, so it's somehow both light and indulgent. The vanilla cold foam crown then becomes the cherry on top. It's the one thing the Pink Drink is missing, which gives this Dunkin' beverage an extra layer of intrigue and richness.
2. Panera Bread Dragonfruit Sunset Energy Refresher
If you're looking for the most photogenic Refresher of all, look no further than Panera's Dragonfruit Sunset Energy Refresher. The chain nails that sunset over the ocean look by layering bright pink juices on top of a base layer of orange for a glowing effect. I thought it couldn't possibly taste as good as it looks, but it puts its flavor where its color is.
It's naturally flavored with the tastes of orange, pineapple, and dragonfruit. The Refresher base also contains sugar and a touch of agave syrup, which gives it a gentle wave of sweetness without going overboard. Freeze-dried dragonfruit pieces sit on top, and green coffee extract is responsible for the extra dosage of caffeine. It looks like the kind of drink that would stain your mouth, but it's really just an inviting, tropical punch-like blend. It doesn't come on too strong either, instead grazing your taste buds with light, easygoing flavors.
This is more in line with what you picture when you think of a classic Refresher — similar to Tim Hortons' Raspberry Pomegranate, but this one feels even more polished and balanced. It's indisputably a top contender.
1. Caribou Coffee Strawberry Coconut Refresher
Caribou Coffee bravely spins up its own iteration of the Starbucks Pink Drink, and the chain absolutely nails it. The two beverages follow the same idea: some kind of strawberry base, coconut milk, strawberry bits, and ice. But two key details make this one stand out. First, the strawberry base is made with real juice from Tractor Beverage, which immediately gives it a more authentic flavor. Second is the dash of vanilla, which is a total game-changer.
It's also far less sweet than the chain's strawberry lemonade Refresher — so much so that it's hard to believe they came from the same coffee shop. Instead, it drinks more like a fresh smoothie, except a slightly more diluted, juice-forward version. I even tried the beverage side by side with Starbucks' infamous Pink Drink, going sip for sip, trying to pick out the tiny differences. Comparatively, this one was smoother, while the Starbucks version tasted sharper with an almost sour profile. The vanilla also adds a strawberries and cream sweetness, which works wonders on top of the already creamy coconut milk foundation.
As I got further into the cup, I realized this drink feels familiar, and I'm pretty sure that's because it's essentially a rebranded version of the chain's old fruit shakers. I'm not mad about it, though. I thought it was good under the old name and still good now — a Refresher every bit as balanced in quality.
Methodology
To pick up this colorful array of Refreshers, I visited the drive-thru of six different quick-service cafés. I selected a range of options, leaning on popular flavors while also getting a general feel for each café's overall selection.
Once I got everything home, I did some research on the ingredients and nutritional facts of each drink, then gave each a few hearty slugs to see what I was working with. I ranked them primarily on freshness and flavor balance, specifically looking for drinks that weren't overly sweet or syrupy — and whether they delivered that all-important refreshing quality. Drinks made with real juices and ingredients were also preferred. I took note whether each contained caffeine, but since that can be either a positive or a negative depending on what you're after, it didn't weigh heavily in my final decisions.