Panera Debuts 4 Fresh, Fruit-Forward Drinks Nationwide Just In Time For Spring
Panera is upping its beverage game as we enter spring and wading back into some controversial waters in the process. While Panera has long been known for its sandwiches, soups, and bakery items, the chain has made a real beverage-forward push recently. A few years ago Panera launched its "Sip Club" subscription deal, entitling members to unlimited monthly drinks on select items, and the brand has continued to add new tea, lemonade, and smoothie flavors to its menu. Now Panera is going even farther by launching two entirely new categories of fruit drinks: Frescas and Energy Refreshers. And yes, that means jumping back into the world of energy drinks.
The new Panera drinks are joining the lineup on March 11, with both the Frescas and Energy Refreshers coming into two flavors. The caffeine-free Frescas come in cherry lime and strawberry basil lemonade, while the Energy Refreshers arrive in both a pineapple and dragonfruit flavored "Dragonfruit Sunset" and a passionfruit-, guava-, and orange-flavored "Passionfruit Paradise." To get either of these options free with a Mix & Match combo order, MyPanera members must use the code SIPMOMENT when ordering through the Panera app or online. The offer expires today.
According to Panera, all four drinks are made with high-quality ingredients and infused with real fruit. Energy Refreshers do have caffeine in them, but it's a relatively low amount, with only 28 milligrams in 20-ounce servings and 42 and 44 milligrams in 30-ounce servings respectively. That's considerably less caffeine than a 16-ounce cup of hot coffee at Panera or Starbucks.
Frescas and Energy Refreshers don't contain as much caffeine as some of Panera's other beverages
The relatively mild amount of caffeine in the Energy Refreshers certainly feels like a reaction to the Charged Lemonade controversy from a few years ago. If you remember, Panera launched a line of caffeinated lemonades back in 2022, only to be faced with multiple lawsuits over the amount of caffeine in them. Those drinks contained 260 milligrams in a medium and 390 in a large, which is beyond what even the average energy drink contains.
Combined with the unlimited drinks some customers were getting by being Sip Club members, this became an issue over time. The lack of clear labeling around caffeine led to lawsuits when two separate customers with preexisting medical conditions were alleged to have died due to consuming multiple Charged Lemonades without realizing they were caffeinated. While the chain held out for a while claiming it was blameless, Panera eventually dropped the Charged Lemonades in 2024 and settled the lawsuits.
With much more mild caffeine levels these new Energy Refreshers should face no such concerns. Hopefully, along with the new Frescas, these beverages will become a permanent addition to Panera's drink lineup. Be sure to order yours on March 11.