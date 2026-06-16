I Tried Starbucks' Blue Coconut Drinks, And One Stole The Show
The first day of summer is rapidly approaching, and temperatures have already started to creep up. It's prime time for refreshing beverages, especially when you want to feel a little lighter and cooler. I love coffee, but something about it feels heavy on the palate, so I welcome lighter profiles like Starbucks' two new sippers that just came out on June 16: the Blue Coconut Refresher and Iced Blue Coconut Matcha.
I went to the coffee chain to test them out and see if they're worth kicking my iced latte to the curb this summer. I'll talk about what's in them, what they taste like, whether they're worth buying, and include information on the price and where to find them. I frequently test out Starbucks drinks and new bakery items, so I'll also give you some details on how they compare to other options on the menu, too.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Methodology
I ordered both drinks through the Starbucks app, picked them up in-store, and photographed and tried them in the café to experience them at their freshest. I selected a medium (grande) size and made zero customizations to test them out exactly as they were created. However, if you are familiar with the Starbucks menu, I suggest tailoring it to your taste buds.
Taste test: Blue Coconut Refresher
As the name implies, a Refresher is meant to refresh. That's why they have fruit flavors and juice inclusions. The Blue Coconut Refresher starts with a toasted coconut syrup and the Strawberry Açaí Refresher base, which contains white grape juice concentrate, natural flavors, and an interesting combination of fruit and vegetable juices for color (sweet potato, radish, apple, black currant, and cherry), but I have to assume it adds a smidge of flavor as well. We also see something called Blue Sweet Powder, made from blue spirulina, carrot, hibiscus, and other flavors.
The drink is light and multidimensional; it's hard to pinpoint a specific flavor since there's a good blend of fruity notes. I get a whiff of coconut, but then it transforms into a sweet multi-fruit flavor. It's sugary, cold, and refreshing. And ... it tastes like juice. I think this is a mental block for me, because I don't want to pay multiple dollars for a cup of what is effectively juice with coconut syrup and a bit of green coffee extract for caffeine. I know Starbucks Refreshers have loyal customers, so if that's you, I think you'll appreciate this.
I can't fault the taste (or the stunning ombre effect and indigo blue color) because it's good, but I can't see myself going to Starbucks to pay for this again. A grande contains 110 calories, 27 grams of sugar, and 50 milligrams of caffeine.
Taste test: Iced Blue Coconut Matcha
Now, we're talking. I've tried every iced matcha on Starbucks' menu, and this is simply the latest iteration. This creation includes mango syrup, Blue Coconut Cold Foam, 2% milk, matcha powder scoops, and ice. The cold foam contains vanilla sweet cream, milk, vanilla syrup, toasted coconut syrup, and the aforementioned Blue Sweet Powder to give it the striking hue. The baby blue and vibrant green make a stunning combination.
To be honest, I didn't know there was mango flavoring until I looked it up. It doesn't exactly make itself known; this was also the case when I tried the Iced Mango Cream Matcha earlier this year. In that drink, the mango flavoring was part of the cold foam, but in this coconut creation, the mango is mixed into the matcha as a sweetener. The mango is subtle, if perceptible at all, and perhaps just contributes to the overall drink's complexity, along with everything in the cold foam itself. The matcha portion has a milky, earthy base; I thought the added flavors came from the cold foam, but I suppose some are from the mango syrup. This feels a little weightier on the tongue than the Refresher, thanks to the milk and cream, but it doesn't seem as sweet.
This grande drink contains 310 calories, 15 grams of fat, 33 grams of sugar, 9 grams of protein, and 55 milligrams of caffeine. While there's technically more sugar than in the Refresher, there's sugar in both the cold foam and drink. Therefore, its sweetness isn't as apparent as it is in the Refresher. The milk and cream offer a richer texture, and the grassy notes of matcha round out the sweetness. It also has a bit of protein, if that's what you're looking for.
Final thoughts
If you want something visually captivating and tasty, you can't go wrong with either beverage (especially if you want to show off your drink in a photo). They're both more attractive than the "Hannah Montana" drink I tried, which started to separate relatively quickly. The Blue Coconut Refresher leans into sweet fruit juice territory. If you don't finish it right away and let it sit for about 45 minutes, the drink begins to separate into what looks like fruit pulp, and the bottom half turns purple. The Blue Coconut Matcha has milky, earthy, and tropical coconut notes (and I guess mango) for added complexity.
The Refresher drink lid has a smaller drinking hole, while the matcha has a larger one. While this might seem like an insignificant detail, it means an occasional piece of ice gets slurped up with the cold foam.
Out of the two coconut-infused concoctions, I'd get the Blue Coconut Matcha over the Refresher just because it's more flavorful for my palate, but there's nothing wrong with either one. They both are whimsical and flavorful iced treats to get you through the summer.
Price and availability
When I picked up these drinks at my local Starbucks in San Diego, the Iced Blue Coconut Matcha cost $6.45, while the Blue Coconut Refresher cost $5.75. I'd happily pay the difference for the matcha because it's more interesting and complex. You can add lemonade or coconut milk to the Refresher drink to mix up the flavor.
Starbucks did not make it clear when these drinks would be removed from the menu, so it appears they will be available all summer long at participating Starbucks locations. To check if your Starbucks carries it, select your store location in the app and view the menu to confirm. Happy sipping!