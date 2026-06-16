I Tried Starbucks' Blue Coconut Drinks, And One Stole The Show

The first day of summer is rapidly approaching, and temperatures have already started to creep up. It's prime time for refreshing beverages, especially when you want to feel a little lighter and cooler. I love coffee, but something about it feels heavy on the palate, so I welcome lighter profiles like Starbucks' two new sippers that just came out on June 16: the Blue Coconut Refresher and Iced Blue Coconut Matcha.

I went to the coffee chain to test them out and see if they're worth kicking my iced latte to the curb this summer. I'll talk about what's in them, what they taste like, whether they're worth buying, and include information on the price and where to find them. I frequently test out Starbucks drinks and new bakery items, so I'll also give you some details on how they compare to other options on the menu, too.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.