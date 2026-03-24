Review: Hannah Montana Would Have Hated Her New Starbucks Drink — But I Didn't
Have you ever wanted to be a pop star for a day? Well, now you can get the vibe with a fun and colorful Starbucks treat. Starbucks is celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Hannah Montana" with what it calls the Secret Popstar Refresher, featuring notes of strawberry açai and raspberry, which you can order via the app and in person. The drink is made to commemorate the special anniversary premiere on March 24, 2026, which you can watch on Disney+ and Hulu. Ironically, in the show, Hannah was not a fan of raspberries and hated the smell, so she would not be pleased with this double raspberry drink.
The sipper is fruity, pink, and perfectly layered with its Strawberry Açai Refresher base — easily one of the most popular Starbucks drinks out there. I'm all for trying new products and can always enjoy a little bit of novelty. After all, I visited Starbucks to try its selection of Valentine's Day drinks (the Iced Banana Bread Matcha was incredible), so of course, I went to pick up this limited-time beverage from my nearest Starbucks. See below for the flavor profile, the cost, and my overall thoughts on the drink.
Methodology
I ordered my drink on my app and picked it up in the store. I sipped it the way it comes, which is layered with the cold foam, a middle foam-Refresher combination, and then the Refresher toward the bottom. I also mixed it up to try it again that way. The main thing I was looking for was interesting, harmonious flavors that work together to create a tasty and memorable drink.
Taste test
The Secret Popstar Refresher is a customized Grande Strawberry Açaí Refresher with two pumps of raspberry syrup and then raspberry cold foam to top it off. The first thing I noticed when I got my drink was the beautiful ombre colors and the distinct layers. We have the airy cold foam top layer, then there's a creamy second section that appears to be the Refresher mixed with the raspberry cold foam, and then a final, slightly clear in comparison, Refresher section on the bottom. Looking at it, it was a smidge funky because it seemed coagulated, as if the dairy from the cold foam and the juice-like liquid from the Strawberry Açai Refresher couldn't quite blend together.
I took a few sips, though, and enjoyed the distinct raspberry flavor. In fact, raspberry is the most prominent flavor, somewhat covering up any type of strawberry açai from the original Refresher base. That's likely because there's double the raspberry — it comes with the raspberry cold foam as well as the raspberry syrup in the Refresher itself, so if, like Hannah, you're not a fan of that particular fruity flavor, this is not the drink for you. Then we have a creamy element because the raspberry cold foam works its way into the beverage. I like the creaminess, which makes it feel a little more satisfying on the tongue as far as mouthfeel and flavor.
Final thoughts
To be honest, I don't exactly see a connection to "Hannah Montana" with this drink. Perhaps it's just supposed to be cutesy and pink in a nostalgic 2000s type of way, but other than that, it could be any kind of customized Refresher beverage. The appearance isn't too alluring with the way the Refresher mixes with the dairy, but the flavor is quite uplifting. I mixed the drink to try it that way, too; doing so didn't impact the flavor all that much, and the components ultimately separated again, which was interesting.
I really enjoy the drink's creamy-raspberry combination. It feels perfect for summer or the upcoming hot temperatures. Whether or not the titular character would have liked it, people are quite excited about "Hannah Montana" and this drink. It had an enormous reaction on Starbucks' Instagram page, with 139,000 (and counting) likes. Would I get it again? Sure, but I'm not connecting the dots on what makes this "Hannah Montana" adjacent.
Price and availability
I saw the drink specifically called out in my Starbucks app as the Secret Popstar Refresher, so I was able to click on it and directly add it to my cart that way. However, if you don't have the app or have to order in person, it's just a quick, modified drink. You'd order a Grande Strawberry Açaí Refresher, omit the strawberry inclusions, and then add raspberry cold foam and two pumps of raspberry syrup. There are lots of Starbucks Refresher flavors, so this is merely a customized version of one of the classics.
According to Starbucks, the drink will be available through April 5. A Grande (medium) size cost me $7.30 in the San Diego area. In the words of Hannah Montana, "Life's what you make it," so go out there and celebrate with this joyful sipper.