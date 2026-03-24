Review: Hannah Montana Would Have Hated Her New Starbucks Drink — But I Didn't

Have you ever wanted to be a pop star for a day? Well, now you can get the vibe with a fun and colorful Starbucks treat. Starbucks is celebrating the 20th anniversary of "Hannah Montana" with what it calls the Secret Popstar Refresher, featuring notes of strawberry açai and raspberry, which you can order via the app and in person. The drink is made to commemorate the special anniversary premiere on March 24, 2026, which you can watch on Disney+ and Hulu. Ironically, in the show, Hannah was not a fan of raspberries and hated the smell, so she would not be pleased with this double raspberry drink.

The sipper is fruity, pink, and perfectly layered with its Strawberry Açai Refresher base — easily one of the most popular Starbucks drinks out there. I'm all for trying new products and can always enjoy a little bit of novelty. After all, I visited Starbucks to try its selection of Valentine's Day drinks (the Iced Banana Bread Matcha was incredible), so of course, I went to pick up this limited-time beverage from my nearest Starbucks. See below for the flavor profile, the cost, and my overall thoughts on the drink.