Review: Starbucks' New Mango Cream Cold Foam Flirts With Fruitiness But Doesn't Commit
You can always count on Starbucks to release a selection of captivating new concoctions, whether that's a seasonal fall menu with pumpkin options galore or a permanent variety of protein drinks (the Iced Protein Matcha is particularly enjoyable). And as of April 7, Starbucks launched a new slew of mango drinks, including Refreshers, energy Refreshers, and a pair of unique flavor combinations in the form of an Iced Mango Cream Chai and Iced Mango Cream Matcha. Both drinks feature Mango Cream Cold Foam topping the classic creations.
I rushed to my nearest Starbucks to try the new fruity matcha and chai to see if they're worth the purchase. Here's what's in them, how much they cost, and what my overall thoughts on each are, so you can determine if they're something you want to add to your drink rotation or not. The question, though, is: Does the mango flavor mesh or clash with the spiced notes of chai and the earthy hit of matcha? And are these drinks worth buying?
Methodology
I ordered a grande size (aka medium or 16 ounces) for both drinks and got them exactly as they come, without any modifications, to stay true to how Starbucks designed them. However, I always encourage people to make customizations if they have particular preferences, such as switching the milk, going lighter on the sweetness or ice, etc. I took plenty of sips of both to determine my overall thoughts. I was looking for a distinct mango profile that balanced the drink rather than overpowered it or felt underwhelming.
Taste test: Iced Mango Cream Matcha
The grande Iced Mango Cream Matcha is made with 2% milk, three scoops of matcha powder, three pumps of classic syrup, ice, and Mango Cream Cold Foam to top it all off. I took an initial sip and got a mouthful of the mango foam on top, which brings a creamy, fruity profile. After that, I could taste the earthiness of the matcha drink.
I wasn't so sure how the flavors would pair together, but then again, fruit-based matcha lattes are nothing new — blueberry and strawberry are often combined with the tea drink. Heck, I loved the Iced Banana Bread Matcha when I tried that for the Starbucks Valentine's Day launch.
Like the banana matcha, the mango iteration features a fruited cold foam, rather than fruit syrup. This, in turn, creates a milder fruit profile (although the banana foam is much stronger than the mango). While some of the flavor notes infuse into the drink, most remain on top, so it still stays true to the original beverage. I like the tropical flavor and enjoy a fruit-forward matcha, so this flavor combo works for me. It's a delicate balance of mildly grassy milky tea and mango fruit notes.
Taste test: Iced Mango Cream Chai
The grande Iced Mango Cream Chai includes 2% milk, four pumps of chai, four pumps of classic syrup, ice, and Mango Cream Cold Foam. While I've had fruit-flavored matchas, I haven't gone the same route with chai — although mango flavoring in chai is nothing new. I was pleasantly surprised by how the flavors successfully combined. Since we have mango cold foam, this creates a subtle mango essence that still allows the regular chai flavors to shine through. The mango isn't overpowering whatsoever, and I'm not so sure if the combination would work as well if there were a mango syrup added to the mix.
As it is, the foam's creaminess pairs nicely with the chai's 2% milk, creating a luxurious mouthfeel. The 2% milk isn't too decadent on its own, so the cold foam creates a rich finish to the sip — it even lingers on the lips. The notes of cinnamon and clove still come out on top, even though the mango is literally on top. If you're willing to give this a try, you may be as pleasantly surprised as I was by the result.
Final thoughts
While I liked the drinks, I still have some critiques. First, I thought there would be more of a visual element, like an orangey-yellow cold foam to contrast the drinks, but that wasn't the case. The images on Starbucks' website appear to have more color than the ones I got, but not by much. I also assumed the mango notes would be more prominent, but they're quite understated. I think this creates a harmonious flavor, especially in the chai's warming spices. If it were more potent, the drinks might not taste as palatable to some people, so that's good.
That said, I still wanted more mango flavor; if I'm getting a flavored drink, I prefer it to be bold. Here, the mango just seems like an add-on (I suppose it's actually added on top as cold foam), rather than being fully incorporated into the beverage. The rich and creamy mango cold foam adds a signature fruit flavor and textural layer to both beverages, giving them added oomph. It's worth a shot, especially if you like trying new concoctions as I do, but I would probably order something else next time.
Price and availability
These beverages are available as of April 7, but don't worry: You don't have to rush to get them as they're now part of the year-round menu. Both grande-sized drinks are priced at $6.25 in the San Diego area, but prices may vary by location (and, of course, if you make any changes, such as adding sprinkles or shots of espresso).