Review: Starbucks' New Mango Cream Cold Foam Flirts With Fruitiness But Doesn't Commit

You can always count on Starbucks to release a selection of captivating new concoctions, whether that's a seasonal fall menu with pumpkin options galore or a permanent variety of protein drinks (the Iced Protein Matcha is particularly enjoyable). And as of April 7, Starbucks launched a new slew of mango drinks, including Refreshers, energy Refreshers, and a pair of unique flavor combinations in the form of an Iced Mango Cream Chai and Iced Mango Cream Matcha. Both drinks feature Mango Cream Cold Foam topping the classic creations.

I rushed to my nearest Starbucks to try the new fruity matcha and chai to see if they're worth the purchase. Here's what's in them, how much they cost, and what my overall thoughts on each are, so you can determine if they're something you want to add to your drink rotation or not. The question, though, is: Does the mango flavor mesh or clash with the spiced notes of chai and the earthy hit of matcha? And are these drinks worth buying?