The Disappointing Reality Behind Dunkin's Cold Foam
From the number of vegan options on the menu to the brand of oat milk used, there are many variables that set Dunkin' and Starbucks apart. But the cold foam might be one of the biggest. While it's widely known that Starbucks whips its cold foam up fresh, following a simple three-ingredient ratio that makes it easy to replicate at home, Dunkin's frothy topping allegedly comes pre-canned. Supplied by Reddi-wip in cans labelled "Sweet Foam," it's safe to say that the pre-made whip ranks below Starbucks' freshly made version.
"This is literally the only reason I go to Starbucks over Dunkin. The cold foam," wrote one Redditor, proving that the whipped topping is the deciding factor for some customers. Starbucks' cold foam — added to everything from iced coffee and matcha to frappuccinos — also has the advantage over Dunkin's because it's made to order and can be customized with different flavors and milk alternatives. Unlike Dunkin', Starbucks also offers a non-dairy cold foam that makes the topping more adaptable to different diets.
What customers say about Dunkin's cold foam versus Starbucks'
Despite many customers' preference for Starbucks' cold foam, Dunkin's premade version isn't a dealbreaker everyone. Some coffee fans even prefer it. "Whether it's from a can or not is irrelevant to me, Dunkin's cold foam is good," one Redditor wrote. "I do not get cold foam at Starbucks. I just don't like it." Considering the fact that Dunkin's drinks are also generally cheaper, depending on the location, the fact that the chain's cold foam comes from a can is inconsequential to some.
One Dunkin' customer also made a great point that, because Starbucks' cold foam is made from scratch, the taste and consistency can vary from drink to drink. Some also prefer that Dunkin's cold foam is designed to slowly melt and eventually combine with the drink. Starbucks' cold foam, on the other hand, is designed to last longer and doesn't always fully combine with the rest of the drink when it does melt. Of course, there are also people who prefer the fact that Starbucks' cold foam stays afloat longer. Canned or not, it all comes down to your own personal preference. If you are looking for an easy, at-home topping to add to your coffee, check out our ranking of 9 store-bought cold foams.