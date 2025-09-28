The Disappointing Reality Behind Dunkin's Cold Foam

Despite many customers' preference for Starbucks' cold foam, Dunkin's premade version isn't a dealbreaker everyone. Some coffee fans even prefer it. "Whether it's from a can or not is irrelevant to me, Dunkin's cold foam is good," one Redditor wrote. "I do not get cold foam at Starbucks. I just don't like it." Considering the fact that Dunkin's drinks are also generally cheaper, depending on the location, the fact that the chain's cold foam comes from a can is inconsequential to some.

One Dunkin' customer also made a great point that, because Starbucks' cold foam is made from scratch, the taste and consistency can vary from drink to drink. Some also prefer that Dunkin's cold foam is designed to slowly melt and eventually combine with the drink. Starbucks' cold foam, on the other hand, is designed to last longer and doesn't always fully combine with the rest of the drink when it does melt. Of course, there are also people who prefer the fact that Starbucks' cold foam stays afloat longer. Canned or not, it all comes down to your own personal preference. If you are looking for an easy, at-home topping to add to your coffee, check out our ranking of 9 store-bought cold foams.