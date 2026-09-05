5 Ordering Tips For The Best Dutch Bros Pumpkin Latte
Starbucks may be home to the most famous pumpkin spice latte, but fall drinks from the rival Dutch Bros have a fiercely loyal fanbase. Not only are DB's signature pumpkin drinks delicious as is, but the chain beats out most other coffee spots in terms of customization by allowing fans to create endless twists on their favorite autumn beverages. To inspire you this fall, we scoured the web to find five fan favorite Dutch Bros ordering tips for an unforgettable pumpkin latte.
As of August 2026, fall is back at Dutch Bros. Cookie Butter and Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée are both returning classics, while the Autumn Berry is a newcomer. The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée is available in latte, chai, breve, or frozen form and is the chain's signature pumpkin drink flavor. It's made with pumpkin pie sauce, salted caramel flavoring, a pumpkin drizzle, raw sugar sprinkles, and Dutch Bros' famous Soft Top. There are tons of ways to switch up this popular drink and the pumpkin sauce and drizzle can also be added to other lattes, opening up your options even more.
Want a more straightforward, traditional drink a la pumpkin spice lattes from other coffee chains? You can easily custom order one at Dutch Bros. Do you love other flavors in combination with pumpkin? We have ideas for mixing and matching. Prefer higher-protein or lower-sugar drinks that are still fun and tasty? We have you covered. With our tips, you'll have enough drink ideas to last you until winter.
Create a latte with pumpkin in every sip
When you're craving a classic PSL more than a fancy Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Latte, you can get it from Dutch Bros by simply ordering a latte with pumpkin pie sauce. On the Dutch Bros app, this is best accomplished by choosing the "Build Your Own Latte" option, which lets you add pumpkin flavoring as a built-in customization option. True pumpkin fanatics, however, should take it a step further.
For the most pumpkin-tastic latte, ask for pumpkin pie sauce, a pumpkin-flavored Soft Top, pumpkin drizzle, and cinnamon sprinkles to up the spice notes. This will create a drink that has warm, comforting pumpkin spice flavor in every sip. The only caveat is you'll have to order this drink in person since the app doesn't let you order flavored Soft Tops – they're more of a Dutch Bros secret menu item. Luckily, many customers on social media report successfully ordering a pumpkin Soft Top on a regular basis, and the topping was even an official menu item back in 2023, so the staff at your local store will likely be willing to accommodate.
You can customize your Dutch Bros PSL further by asking for whipped cream instead of Soft Top, or try adding an extra shot of espresso. If you really want to put the "spice" in pumpkin spice, ask for added cinnamon flavoring alongside the pumpkin pie sauce.
Get a pumpkin dirty chai
In case you weren't aware, a classic dirty chai latte combines espresso, milk, and chai for a spicy, aromatic tea drink with a bold coffee kick. At Dutch Bros, it's super simple to get a pumpkin-infused, dirty chai-inspired drink full of warm fall flavors. Order a hot or iced Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Chai and ask for a shot (or two!) of espresso or white coffee.
Dutch Bros' white coffee differs from its regular espresso in that the coffee beans get a shorter roast at a lower heat, resulting in a gentler, less acidic flavor and a higher caffeine content. Fans recommend white coffee as an addition to the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Chai as the milder flavor is said to pair well with the smooth, sweet combo of milk, tea, salted caramel, and spice. Regular espresso is a better pick for fans of strong coffee flavors since it creates a more intense profile that's closer to a classic dirty chai.
You can also try a simpler cross between a PSL and dirty chai sans the salted caramel found in the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée by adding pumpkin pie sauce and espresso or white coffee to a plain Dutch Bros chai. You can kick things up from there with Soft Top, whipped cream, or cinnamon sprinkles if you're feeling fancy.
Order a stronger, less sweet Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Latte
Dutch Bros' Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Latte is delicious, but some customers find it overly sweet and a bit lacking in coffee boldness. If you agree, take advantage of Dutch Bros' sweetness levels by asking for your latte to be made half sweet, then add an extra shot of espresso. This will significantly reduce the amount of sweetener in the drink, and the added espresso will obviously boost the coffee flavor; not to mention the caffeine, a big boon if you're a little slow to start in the morning.
Keep in mind that while the drink's base will be less sweet, the Soft Top, caramel drizzle, and sugar sprinkles on the latte will still be sugary. (You can ask for any of these toppings to be left out to further reduce the overall sweetness.) If you're getting the drink iced, you might consider asking for extra ice, which will make the beverage more mild. These ordering tips together transform the Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Latte from a somewhat heavy treat into a slightly more refreshing sipper with a strong coffee taste to balance out the pumpkin.
Give the Hopscotch Protein Latte a pumpkin twist
Dutch Bros' Hopscotch Protein Latte is a favorite among customers looking for a boost in their macros, but it's even better with a pumpkin twist. Normally, this drink is made with espresso, salted caramel, and protein milk topped off with a caramel drizzle. It delivers 13 to 29 grams of protein per cup, depending on the size you order. For a festive fall variation, customers recommend adding pumpkin pie sauce, a Soft Top, and cinnamon sprinkles.
These creative customizations produce a delectable drink with caramel, pumpkin, and coffee flavors in cozy harmony. For more pumpkin goodness, ask for a pumpkin Soft Top in place of plain. That said, while this modded Hopscotch latte delivers a big protein kick, it won't be low in sugar — a potential concern for some customers. To help with that, you can ask for the latte and the caramel drizzle topping to both be sugar-free. You'll still get some sugar in your cup from the pumpkin sauce, Soft Top, and sprinkles, but definitely less overall.
For other pumpkin-packed Dutch Bros protein coffee drinks, the chain offers a protein version of its uber-popular Golden Eagle latte which is infused with vanilla and caramel flavors. It would be mighty tasty with some pumpkin elements too. Protein milk can also be added to any Dutch Bros drink in place of regular milk, so don't hesitate to try it with any pumpkin concoction you wish.
Try a vanilla, pumpkin, and cookie butter latte
When it comes to fall drinks, many Dutch Bros fans are either on Team Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée or Team Cookie Butter, but you don't have to choose one or the other. One Redditor shared a genius mashup drink idea: "Recently I've been loving a vanilla iced latte with pumpkin and cookie butter drizzle [with] soft top. So good!"
The subtly spiced sweetness of cookie butter sounds like a hit when combined with pumpkin, and the vanilla latte base would provide a nice, balanced background that ensures no one flavor dominates. Dutch Bros' cookie drinks also come with swirls of cookie butter on the sides of the cup, which definitely upgrades the visuals (and isn't that half the appeal of a fancy coffee drink?). This flavor trifecta sounds like a must-try for anyone who loves homemade pumpkin cookies.
Of course, if you want to tip the flavor scale in either direction, you can ask for pumpkin pie sauce or cookie butter flavoring in your latte — or ask for a shot of each and see how you like the combo in full force. Just be prepared for a sugar rush coming your way afterward.