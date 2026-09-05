5 Ordering Tips For The Best Dutch Bros Pumpkin Latte

Starbucks may be home to the most famous pumpkin spice latte, but fall drinks from the rival Dutch Bros have a fiercely loyal fanbase. Not only are DB's signature pumpkin drinks delicious as is, but the chain beats out most other coffee spots in terms of customization by allowing fans to create endless twists on their favorite autumn beverages. To inspire you this fall, we scoured the web to find five fan favorite Dutch Bros ordering tips for an unforgettable pumpkin latte.

As of August 2026, fall is back at Dutch Bros. Cookie Butter and Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée are both returning classics, while the Autumn Berry is a newcomer. The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée is available in latte, chai, breve, or frozen form and is the chain's signature pumpkin drink flavor. It's made with pumpkin pie sauce, salted caramel flavoring, a pumpkin drizzle, raw sugar sprinkles, and Dutch Bros' famous Soft Top. There are tons of ways to switch up this popular drink and the pumpkin sauce and drizzle can also be added to other lattes, opening up your options even more.

Want a more straightforward, traditional drink a la pumpkin spice lattes from other coffee chains? You can easily custom order one at Dutch Bros. Do you love other flavors in combination with pumpkin? We have ideas for mixing and matching. Prefer higher-protein or lower-sugar drinks that are still fun and tasty? We have you covered. With our tips, you'll have enough drink ideas to last you until winter.