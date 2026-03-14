Here's Exactly What 'Soft Top' Means At Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Coffee knows how to delight coffee lovers. The menu of the drive-through coffee chain is fully customizable (secret menu items included), and one of the ordering options has customers raving. What is called a "Soft Top" is unique to the brand and has left customers reevaluating their go-to coffee drinks. "I love getting extra Soft Top because their Soft Top is quite literally the most amazing thing to exist," wrote one pleased fan on Instagram.
This sweet cream topping gives whipped cream some competition and can be added to any Dutch Bros iced coffee drink or blended drink. The texture is thick enough to top a drink without settling into the base until you start stirring or take what Dutch Bros describes as the perfect first sip. From what fans online can tell, the ingredients for Dutch Bros' Soft Top include buttermilk, half-and-half or heavy cream, vanilla syrup or sweet cream syrup, and sugar. This combination gives the fluffy foam a richness that separates it from standard cold foam recipes and adds a tasty crown to coffee drinks.
Perfecting a treat for your taste buds
Some customers have compared Dutch Bro's Soft Top to cold foam or Cool Whip. In fact, on one Reddit thread, a supposed Dutch Bros employee describes it as a half-whipped cream. "It says on the carton whipped pourable topping if that helps," wrote another user. Dutch Bros has noted that Soft Top contains milk and soy, so the customization may not be suitable for every coffee lover.
Since flavored syrup is blended into the Soft Top base, any flavor of your choosing can enhance an order. "I just went and got a raspberry mocha with raspberry soft top, and I don't think I can go back to just normal Soft Top!" declared a fan on Facebook. One Dutch Bros customer orders an Iced Golden Eagle, customizing the drink with a strawberry variant and comparing the taste to Baskin Robbins' coffee ice cream with foam that tastes like strawberry powder stirred into milk.
"Salted caramel soft top on a Golden Eagle is the bomb!" noted another Dutch Bros customer on Facebook. "Chocolate soft top tastes like melted soft serve if you're looking for a sweet treat." In addition to the Soft Top, drinks can be customized with flavored drizzles and sprinkles, getting special drinks of your dreams directly into your hands.