Here's Exactly What 'Soft Top' Means At Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee knows how to delight coffee lovers. The menu of the drive-through coffee chain is fully customizable (secret menu items included), and one of the ordering options has customers raving. What is called a "Soft Top" is unique to the brand and has left customers reevaluating their go-to coffee drinks. "I love getting extra Soft Top because their Soft Top is quite literally the most amazing thing to exist," wrote one pleased fan on Instagram.

This sweet cream topping gives whipped cream some competition and can be added to any Dutch Bros iced coffee drink or blended drink. The texture is thick enough to top a drink without settling into the base until you start stirring or take what Dutch Bros describes as the perfect first sip. From what fans online can tell, the ingredients for Dutch Bros' Soft Top include buttermilk, half-and-half or heavy cream, vanilla syrup or sweet cream syrup, and sugar. This combination gives the fluffy foam a richness that separates it from standard cold foam recipes and adds a tasty crown to coffee drinks.