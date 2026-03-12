This Is What The Sweetness Levels Actually Mean At Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros is not exactly where you go to watch your sugar intake. The fan-favorite West Coast coffee chain is known for its sweet concoctions and dessert-like drinks, which usually come loaded with syrups or topped with foam (hello Golden Eagle). But there is a way to customize the sweetness levels of your coffee at Dutch Bros.

The chain actually has a scale that includes three extra options: quarter sweet, half sweet, and, for those that dare, extra sweet. The barista, or 'bro-ista' as they're known in store, won't typically ask for a preference, but it's a common request they'll be happy to oblige to — especially if you order Dutch Bros' worst hot drink.

The company doesn't exactly give away how much syrup they use in their drinks, which makes sense since the place is all about customization. But staff members have said that the syrups are measured in 1-ounce scoops, and the amount of scoops used depends on the drink. When you adjust the sweetness level, you're basically just changing how much syrup is added.