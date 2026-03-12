This Is What The Sweetness Levels Actually Mean At Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros is not exactly where you go to watch your sugar intake. The fan-favorite West Coast coffee chain is known for its sweet concoctions and dessert-like drinks, which usually come loaded with syrups or topped with foam (hello Golden Eagle). But there is a way to customize the sweetness levels of your coffee at Dutch Bros.
The chain actually has a scale that includes three extra options: quarter sweet, half sweet, and, for those that dare, extra sweet. The barista, or 'bro-ista' as they're known in store, won't typically ask for a preference, but it's a common request they'll be happy to oblige to — especially if you order Dutch Bros' worst hot drink.
The company doesn't exactly give away how much syrup they use in their drinks, which makes sense since the place is all about customization. But staff members have said that the syrups are measured in 1-ounce scoops, and the amount of scoops used depends on the drink. When you adjust the sweetness level, you're basically just changing how much syrup is added.
Dutch Bros measures syrups by scoops
Standard drinks, like the Dutch Bros iced coffees, apparently get one scoop of syrup, no matter the size, with equal amounts of each syrup if more than one is added. One scoop is apparently the equivalent of four pumps of syrup at Starbucks, if that helps. And we've previously covered the question of how much in in one pump of Starbucks syrup.
When you order a quarter or half sweet drink at Dutch Bros, the 'bro-istas' will use one quarter or half of a scoop, so about ¼ or 1/2-ounce of syrup. If you order extra sweet, they'll double it. Some people like to do this when they order large drinks, or else they'll cut the sweetness level for smaller sizes.
It's probably important to note that you might not be changing the actual sugar content in your drink when you adjust the sweetness level, just the flavor. The sugar-free syrups are also served at the same levels, which can be changed accordingly. If you do want a low-sugar Dutch Bros drink, we tested 10 of them, but would still go back to this loaded iced coffee every single day.