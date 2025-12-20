Dutch Bros' Worst Hot Drink Is About As Basic As It Can Get

Dutch Bros is known for some pretty powerful and delicious coffee drinks. Some of the iced coffee drinks can be refreshing quenchers to power up summer days, while The Golden Eagle can offer a creamy, caramel beverage that is a guaranteed pick-me-up. Unfortunately, not every drink on the menu is a home run. After sampling over one dozen hot drinks, our Tasting Table team writer concluded that the Americano is better left as an option. Lovers of black coffee may want to get their caffeine fix elsewhere.

Simply made, an Americano should offer a perfectly poured espresso and water. While the order is affordable at Dutch Bros, the taste isn't worth the coins you'll save. The aroma of the drink isn't unpleasant — you'll be met with a nutty roast — but the bitter taste of this coffee is one that requires a significant amount of doctoring to be palatable. After you've added whatever milk and creamer, and sweetener to your cup to make it drinkable, you might as well have ordered a different drink from the Dutch Bros menu. Sadly, we're not the only coffee drinkers who were underwhelmed by the order. "It tasted like any other blah cup," wrote one customer on TripAdvisor. "Fast food coffee is far superior."