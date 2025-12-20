Dutch Bros' Worst Hot Drink Is About As Basic As It Can Get
Dutch Bros is known for some pretty powerful and delicious coffee drinks. Some of the iced coffee drinks can be refreshing quenchers to power up summer days, while The Golden Eagle can offer a creamy, caramel beverage that is a guaranteed pick-me-up. Unfortunately, not every drink on the menu is a home run. After sampling over one dozen hot drinks, our Tasting Table team writer concluded that the Americano is better left as an option. Lovers of black coffee may want to get their caffeine fix elsewhere.
Simply made, an Americano should offer a perfectly poured espresso and water. While the order is affordable at Dutch Bros, the taste isn't worth the coins you'll save. The aroma of the drink isn't unpleasant — you'll be met with a nutty roast — but the bitter taste of this coffee is one that requires a significant amount of doctoring to be palatable. After you've added whatever milk and creamer, and sweetener to your cup to make it drinkable, you might as well have ordered a different drink from the Dutch Bros menu. Sadly, we're not the only coffee drinkers who were underwhelmed by the order. "It tasted like any other blah cup," wrote one customer on TripAdvisor. "Fast food coffee is far superior."
A drink that will have you questioning ordering choices
The hand-pulled shots at Dutch Bros are meant to deliver cocoa notes that are mild in taste, and the bold flavor of espresso should be the kind of energetic boost you're craving in a cup of coffee. Coffee connoisseurs may turn their nose up at this pour. One visitor described the coffee as tasting old and weak, and was so disappointed in the coffee that they would never again order this drink. Another customer noted "nothing special" about the coffee, but figured that at the price point, it isn't a terrible order to choose.
Americanos can be spruced up with added flavors, whipped cream, drizzles, sprinkles, or Dutch Bros' Soft Top. Any of these additions serves to mask the basic taste of the beverage. If you're looking for an easy conduit for some of these ingredients, sure, the Americano offers an affordable platform for various customizations. And of course, when a drink is served with a smile, even a lackluster coffee order can help perk up a mundane weekday. If you want a reliable and tasty jolt of caffeine, however, you may want to consider the 9-1-1.