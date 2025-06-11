The One Dutch Bros Iced Coffee We'd Drink Every Single Day

There are a few key differences between Dutch Bros and 7 Brew, and any of the other drive-thru-only coffee chains, for that matter. While all promise friendly and speedy service without ever needing to get out of your car, the main difference is the drinks they offer. At Dutch Bros, for instance, the drink menu is centered around seven drinks called the Dutch Favs. There are, of course, other options like the seasonal and non-coffee drinks, and our taste tester tried them all and then some — including five of the Dutch 7's, a seasonal drink, a "secret flavor combo," a classic nitro cold brew, and an iced mocha.

The very best of these, however, was one we'd drink every single day: the Annihilator. Made with espresso, half-and-half milk, and chocolate macadamia nut syrup, the Annihilator has depth, while the breve base (that is, the choice to use half-and-half in place of standard milk) makes it creamy and luscious without overpowering the taste of the espresso. Overall, the drink is unique in that it doesn't come out overly sweet, but that doesn't stop Dutch Bros' fans from making it so.

Nevertheless, like our taste tester, the Annihilator is a lot of customers' go-to drink, and some have reported being stuck in the habit of ordering it every time they go. There's nothing wrong with that at all. However, if you do feel like customizing it, Dutch Bros certainly isn't short on options.