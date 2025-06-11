The One Dutch Bros Iced Coffee We'd Drink Every Single Day
There are a few key differences between Dutch Bros and 7 Brew, and any of the other drive-thru-only coffee chains, for that matter. While all promise friendly and speedy service without ever needing to get out of your car, the main difference is the drinks they offer. At Dutch Bros, for instance, the drink menu is centered around seven drinks called the Dutch Favs. There are, of course, other options like the seasonal and non-coffee drinks, and our taste tester tried them all and then some — including five of the Dutch 7's, a seasonal drink, a "secret flavor combo," a classic nitro cold brew, and an iced mocha.
The very best of these, however, was one we'd drink every single day: the Annihilator. Made with espresso, half-and-half milk, and chocolate macadamia nut syrup, the Annihilator has depth, while the breve base (that is, the choice to use half-and-half in place of standard milk) makes it creamy and luscious without overpowering the taste of the espresso. Overall, the drink is unique in that it doesn't come out overly sweet, but that doesn't stop Dutch Bros' fans from making it so.
Nevertheless, like our taste tester, the Annihilator is a lot of customers' go-to drink, and some have reported being stuck in the habit of ordering it every time they go. There's nothing wrong with that at all. However, if you do feel like customizing it, Dutch Bros certainly isn't short on options.
Customizing your Dutch Bros Annihilator
The Annihilator is a classic Dutch Bros drink as it is, but that doesn't mean you can't switch it up every now and then by customizing it — especially if you're ordering it everyday, since Dutch Bros offers you so many ways to do so. The first, and likely the most common, customization is opting for an alternative milk. While the half-and-half used to make this drink's breve base is what gives it its luscious, creamy texture, it's not necessarily for everybody. Apart from those who don't drink dairy in general, some customers think it makes the drink too milky. For that reason, a lot of people recommend ordering the Annihilator with oat milk instead. But, Dutch Bros also offers coconut and almond milk, too.
On the topic of the milk and this drink's texture, there are some people out there who actually like to make it even more milky by adding what Dutch Bros calls a "soft top." While similar, a soft top is slightly different from Starbucks cold foam in that's made with buttermilk and half-and-half. Compared to Starbucks' cold foam recipe, the combination makes Dutch Bros' soft top much thicker and richer. But, not only do some Dutch Bros fans like to make their Annihilators milkier, others like to make it even sweeter, with extra or double sweet being a common customization. On the other hand, it's also one of the drinks that Dutch Bros can make sugar-free, which some people also prefer.