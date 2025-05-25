7 Brew Vs Dutch Bros: What Sets These Coffee Chains Apart

From the outside looking in — or, from the inside of your car looking out — 7 Brew and Dutch Bros could almost pass for the same cafe, or at least the same cafe concept. Apart from a bench or two outside, neither chain has a table for customers to sit down and work on their laptops, let alone a bathroom or free WiFi. But, at a time when Starbucks' CEO seems to be pulling back on some of its amenities and re-introducing others, it's exactly that which plays into these drive-thru-only coffee chains' favors. Without tables to keep clean, condiment bars to keep stocked, or bathrooms codes and keys to hand out, 7 Brew and Dutch Bros employees put the focus on something more important: your coffee service.

With an emphasis on convenience, quality coffee, and speedy customer service, both 7 Brew and Dutch Bros share a few key business values. In so, your experience visiting each can feel very similar — from the moment you pull up your car, to the moment you glance through the menu. Despite sharing some similar drink offerings, along with a few mirrored design and architectural choices, there are key differences that set these two coffee chains apart. From certain items on the menu to rewards, and from how many locations each chain has to where exactly they are, there are some reasons why you might frequent one of these coffee chains more than the other.