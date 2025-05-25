7 Brew Vs Dutch Bros: What Sets These Coffee Chains Apart
From the outside looking in — or, from the inside of your car looking out — 7 Brew and Dutch Bros could almost pass for the same cafe, or at least the same cafe concept. Apart from a bench or two outside, neither chain has a table for customers to sit down and work on their laptops, let alone a bathroom or free WiFi. But, at a time when Starbucks' CEO seems to be pulling back on some of its amenities and re-introducing others, it's exactly that which plays into these drive-thru-only coffee chains' favors. Without tables to keep clean, condiment bars to keep stocked, or bathrooms codes and keys to hand out, 7 Brew and Dutch Bros employees put the focus on something more important: your coffee service.
With an emphasis on convenience, quality coffee, and speedy customer service, both 7 Brew and Dutch Bros share a few key business values. In so, your experience visiting each can feel very similar — from the moment you pull up your car, to the moment you glance through the menu. Despite sharing some similar drink offerings, along with a few mirrored design and architectural choices, there are key differences that set these two coffee chains apart. From certain items on the menu to rewards, and from how many locations each chain has to where exactly they are, there are some reasons why you might frequent one of these coffee chains more than the other.
Both offer similar signature drinks, with a few exceptions
Pulling up to the menu at either one of these chains, you'll find a lot of similarities — but also some differences. For instance, 7 Brew is known for what it calls its "7 Originals" while Dutch Bros has its "Dutch Faves." These are a curated selection of coffee drinks that both menus are built around, and, if you read and compare the descriptions, you'll see that a lot of them are similar. There's the example of the Golden Eagle from Dutch Bros and the Blondie from 7 Brew, which are both made with caramel and vanilla breve. Dutch Bros' Cocomo and 7 Brew's German Chocolate are also remarkably similar — the only difference is the latter adds caramel to the coconut and chocolate flavor combo.
Knowing both Dutch Bros and 7 Brew use the same brand of coffee syrup — and that they both allow for customizations — it's fairly easy to get the same drink from each chain. But, there are some things that Dutch Bros offers that 7 Brew doesn't, and vice versa. Dutch Bros, for instance, offers protein coffees and seasonal drinks, giving customers the option to choose from matcha lattes, mochi toppings, and other limited time specials on occasion. While 7 Brew has yet to bring a matcha latte to its menu, it does offer milkshakes, standing apart from its coffee rival.
Dutch Bros has an app and rewards for even more convenience
Being drive-thru only, both Dutch Bros and 7 Brew trade atmosphere for convenience and speedy customer service. Of all the things these two have in common, this is where the two coffee chains align the most — but, Dutch Bros takes it just a step or two further by offering a mobile app and formal rewards system for its customers. Upon downloading the Dutch Bros mobile app and creating an account, customers are given a free welcome drink with additions like extra shots of espresso, syrup, or added floats and soft tops. But the benefits don't stop there.
With the Dutch Bros app, customers are able to find locations near them and place their drink orders ahead of time. Any drink order made through the app is also eligible for earning points too, which can then be saved up and redeemed for free menu items in the future. Other benefits include a free drink on your birthday, which 7 Brew also offers its customers, albeit without a formal app or tracking system. One of the biggest complaints customers have about 7 Brew is that it doesn't have a mobile app. So, even though you are able to collect reward points via your phone number, the only way to keep track of them is online via a customer portal.
7 Brew has fewer locations, but many are in states that Dutch Bros isn't
Judging by the numbers alone, Dutch Bros has 7 Brew beat as it pertains to the amount of coffee locations it has — but the key difference is where in the country they are. As of March 2025, Dutch Bros has more than 1,000 store locations in the U.S. With the majority of those locations spread across the state of Texas and along the West Coast, Dutch Bros leaves much of the Midwest and East Coast out. But, even though 7 Brew has far fewer locations in total, it does a good job of filling in those areas it has left blank.
As of the end of 2024, there were about 300 7 Brew locations and counting across the U.S. In fact, in March of 2025 alone, the chain opened more than 20 stands in states like Michigan, Indiana, Louisiana — all of which have yet to see a Dutch Bros location. Interestingly, 7 Brew doesn't have a single location in California, Oregon, or anywhere west of Salt Lake City. While it's worth noting that 7 Brew is much earlier on in its growth — and that both chains have plans to continue expanding in the future — location and proximity plays a role in which coffee chain you do pull your car through.