What Makes Dutch Bros' White Coffee Different From Its Regular Espresso
Dutch Bros has no shortage of menu items that can give customers a significant boost of caffeine. In addition to drink names like Double Torture and the Annihilator, the chain offers white coffee as an option. But Dutch Bros' white coffee doesn't necessarily mean an order that has been drowned in milk. Instead, it refers to a particular way in which the coffee beans are roasted. Unlike the beans that are roasted for regular espresso, white coffee beans are exposed to lower temperatures for less time. The result is a higher amount of caffeine and a less acidic taste.
While regular coffee roasts are done at a temperature between 370 and 540 degrees Fahrenheit, white coffee beans are roasted at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for half the time. Instead of the coffee beans turning the familiar brown shade, this shorter roasting time yields beans that are pale and golden in color. Fewer caffeine molecules are broken down in this process. For comparison, a double shot of white coffee delivers 130 milligrams of caffeine, whereas Dutch Bros' regular private reserve blend contains 93.5 milligrams. Since white coffee boasts lower levels of acidity, the choice can be ideal for those with sensitive systems.
White coffee offers caffeinated appeal in creamy drinks
The taste of Dutch Bros' white coffee is described as nutty and earthy. Since natural sugars don't caramelize, bitter notes aren't present. The flavor is smooth and mild, like something closer to tea. This isn't for every coffee lover, however, as some drinkers have noted that white coffee drinks taste bland and have compared the flavor to peanut water. But some Dutch Bros customers are creative and choose to mix the white coffee with syrups and a milk variety of choice, making pale, creamy, and sweet sips.
Dutch Bros leans into its unique offering by suggesting that white coffee be used to make drinks like White Coffee Toasted Mellow Oat Milk Latte, White Coffee Coconut Chai Latte, and White Coffee Jelly Donut Oat Milk Latte. The gentle taste of the nutty-tasting white coffee shines when paired with flavors like white chocolate, vanilla, and caramel. Added ingredients can then come through without being overpowered by bolder notes of espresso. White coffee can be swapped in for any espresso at Dutch Bros, with the exception of cold brews. White Zombie and the Golden Eagle are solid places to start. For fans of traditional coffee flavors, few substitutions can compare to regular espresso, but for those looking for a smoother taste with a caffeine buzz, Dutch Bros' white coffee is worth a shot.