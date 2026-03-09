What Makes Dutch Bros' White Coffee Different From Its Regular Espresso

Dutch Bros has no shortage of menu items that can give customers a significant boost of caffeine. In addition to drink names like Double Torture and the Annihilator, the chain offers white coffee as an option. But Dutch Bros' white coffee doesn't necessarily mean an order that has been drowned in milk. Instead, it refers to a particular way in which the coffee beans are roasted. Unlike the beans that are roasted for regular espresso, white coffee beans are exposed to lower temperatures for less time. The result is a higher amount of caffeine and a less acidic taste.

While regular coffee roasts are done at a temperature between 370 and 540 degrees Fahrenheit, white coffee beans are roasted at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for half the time. Instead of the coffee beans turning the familiar brown shade, this shorter roasting time yields beans that are pale and golden in color. Fewer caffeine molecules are broken down in this process. For comparison, a double shot of white coffee delivers 130 milligrams of caffeine, whereas Dutch Bros' regular private reserve blend contains 93.5 milligrams. Since white coffee boasts lower levels of acidity, the choice can be ideal for those with sensitive systems.