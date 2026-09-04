DIY Deluxe Dairy Queen Cookie Dough Blizzard Recipe
If you're craving some creamy, frosty goodness, look no further than a DIY deluxe Dairy Queen cookie dough blizzard. Made with just a stand mixer, store-bought ice cream, and some delightful mix-ins, these homemade blizzards are an easy way to recreate a favorite fast food treat right in your own kitchen. They're perfect for just about any occasion, whether you're whipping up a date night dessert, hosting a summer gathering, or treating a group of kids to something truly special at a sleepover.
In our quick and easy recipe, each blizzard starts with creamy vanilla ice cream that's paddled with chunks of edible cookie dough, swirls of Nutella, and plenty of chocolate chips for good measure. The combo delivers a delicious mix of creamy, chewy, and crunchy textures, with plenty of chocolaty flavors in every bite. And because the flour in the cookie dough is heat-treated before we use it, it's safe to eat. Once you try this easy homemade version, it's definitely going to become a new go-to frozen favorite.
Gather the ingredients for DIY deluxe Dairy Queen cookie dough blizzards
To make homemade cookie dough blizzards, I started by preparing some edible cookie dough. This isn't just standard cookie dough that isn't baked. To make edible cookie dough, I heat-treated all-purpose flour in the microwave — an incredibly simple process that makes it safe to consume. The cookie dough then comes together with unsalted butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla bean paste (or extract), and a touch of milk to balance the texture. No eggs are added — keeping the mixture safe to eat for all ages. Brown sugar adds nice depth thanks to its touch of molasses, but you can skip it if needed and use additional granulated sugar in its place. A little kosher salt balances the sweetness and brings all of the flavors together.
Next is the star of the show: ice cream. I love vanilla for a classic cookie dough ice cream blend, but you can also use chocolate or other flavors as preferred. Hazelnut, coffee, or caramel ice creams would all offer a delicious adult-friendly flavor profile. Finally, a swirl of Nutella brings even more chocolatey richness and pairs perfectly with the cookie dough.
Step 1: Freeze the bowl
Place the bowl of a stand mixer (or a standard mixing bowl) in the freezer.
Step 2: Prepare the edible cookie dough
To prepare the edible cookie dough, place the flour in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 1 minute, stirring every 15 seconds. Check that the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Step 3: Stir the butter and sugars
Stir the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt to combine in a small bowl.
Step 4: Add the flour and milk
Add the flour and milk and stir until thick but uniform.
Step 5: Fold in the chocolate chips
Fold in mini chocolate chips.
Step 6: Roll balls
Roll a few mini balls of cookie dough in your hands and transfer them to a separate bowl for the topping.
Step 7: Prepare the blizzards
To prepare the blizzards, beat the ice cream on low speed in the chilled mixing bowl, sprinkling in half of the remaining cookie dough, until the ice cream softens and sticks to the edges of the bowl.
Step 8: Add mix-ins
Add the chocolate chips, remaining cookie dough, and Nutella, and beat for a few seconds on low to combine.
Step 9: Spoon into glasses
Spoon the ice cream into glasses and smooth the tops with a spoon.
Step 10: Garnish the blizzards
Garnish with mini balls of cookie dough.
Step 11: Serve the blizzards
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with a blizzard?
DIY Deluxe Dairy Queen Cookie Dough Blizzard Recipe
Vanilla ice cream blended with homemade cookie dough and plenty of chocolate chips and Nutella makes our DIY Dairy Queen blizzards a crowd-pleasing favorite.
Ingredients
- For the edible cookie dough
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 2 tablespoons mini chocolate chips
- For the blizzard
- 8 big scoops vanilla ice cream
- 2 tablespoons mini chocolate chips
- ½ cup Nutella
Directions
- Place the bowl of a stand mixer (or a standard mixing bowl) in the freezer.
- To prepare the edible cookie dough, place the flour in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 1 minute, stirring every 15 seconds. Check that the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
- Stir the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt to combine in a small bowl.
- Add the flour and milk and stir until thick but uniform.
- Fold in the mini chocolate chips.
- Roll a few mini balls of cookie dough in your hands and transfer them to a separate bowl for the topping.
- To prepare the blizzards, beat the ice cream on low speed in the chilled mixing bowl, sprinkling in half of the remaining cookie dough, until the ice cream softens and sticks to the edges of the bowl.
- Add the chocolate chips, remaining cookie dough, and Nutella, and beat for a few seconds on low to combine.
- Spoon the ice cream into glasses and smooth the tops with a spoon.
- Garnish with mini balls of cookie dough.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|964
|Total Fat
|47.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|37.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|64.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|123.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.9 g
|Total Sugars
|98.0 g
|Sodium
|401.0 mg
|Protein
|10.4 g
Why is it important to heat-treat flour for edible cookie dough?
Back when I was a kid, we didn't think twice about licking the beaters when mom made cake batter, or grabbing a bite or two of cookie dough before it went into the oven. But now we know that foodborne illnesses can easily occur when ingredients aren't heated properly. While you might immediately assume raw eggs are the problem in cookie dough, uncooked flour can also be a concern.
Flour is a raw product that isn't treated to kill harmful bacteria before it reaches the grocery store shelf. For that reason, it should be heat-treated before using in recipes that are meant to be eaten without baking.
To make the flour safe in this edible cookie dough, I used a simple microwave method. Just stir it occasionally while heating, making sure to bring the final temperature to 165 F throughout: An instant-read thermometer is essential. You can also heat-treat flour in the oven. Just spread it evenly on a baking sheet and heat it in a preheated 350 F oven, stirring occasionally, until the flour reaches 165 F. Mound it up before taking the temperature to get an accurate read. No matter what method you choose, give it time to cool before incorporating it into your recipe to keep it from melting the other ingredients.
What makes a blizzard different from a milkshake?
If there's one thing that's extra-special about a blizzard, it's how thick and creamy it is. Unlike a traditional milkshake — ice cream and milk blended till they're a sippable consistency — a blizzard is much more like soft-serve ice cream in texture. It's thick enough to eat with a spoon, and perfect for holding onto a variety of inclusions throughout.
A milkshake is classically made in a blender, and the desired consistency is thick-but-pourable. A blizzard is made at Dairy Queen by quickly blending ice cream with mix-ins to incorporate, and it can be made at home using a stand mixer. Chilling the bowl helps prevent the ice cream from melting as it mixes, creating that ideal dense, frozen texture throughout.
Those mix-ins are another key distinction. Sauces, dessert bars, cookies, candies, and more are folded or blended into a blizzard for differences in flavor and texture throughout. Since milkshakes are blended, they have more of a one-note texture and flavor.