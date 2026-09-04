DIY Deluxe Dairy Queen Cookie Dough Blizzard Recipe

If you're craving some creamy, frosty goodness, look no further than a DIY deluxe Dairy Queen cookie dough blizzard. Made with just a stand mixer, store-bought ice cream, and some delightful mix-ins, these homemade blizzards are an easy way to recreate a favorite fast food treat right in your own kitchen. They're perfect for just about any occasion, whether you're whipping up a date night dessert, hosting a summer gathering, or treating a group of kids to something truly special at a sleepover.

In our quick and easy recipe, each blizzard starts with creamy vanilla ice cream that's paddled with chunks of edible cookie dough, swirls of Nutella, and plenty of chocolate chips for good measure. The combo delivers a delicious mix of creamy, chewy, and crunchy textures, with plenty of chocolaty flavors in every bite. And because the flour in the cookie dough is heat-treated before we use it, it's safe to eat. Once you try this easy homemade version, it's definitely going to become a new go-to frozen favorite.