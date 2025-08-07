Make Your No-Bake, Edible Cookie Dough Safer With This Quick Step

Cookie dough is the forbidden fruit of the baking world, beckoning all within reach with its sugary-sweet siren song. But for those who cave into their own temptations, there's a grave potential for a sickly aftermath, as the dough's raw eggs and flour could manifest themselves into some nasty food-borne illnesses, like salmonella. When making homemade cookie dough, heat-treating the flour to rid it of harmful bacteria may sound like a tedious task, but, by using your microwave, you will soon be on your way to doughy deliciousness. This methodical microwave method makes raw flour safe to eat — plus it only takes about five minutes.

To begin, fill a large, microwave-safe bowl or plate with enough flour to complete your preferred edible cookie dough recipe. Then, place the prepared bowl or plate of flour in the microwave and nuke it in short bursts, about 30 seconds at a time. Between each cooking interval, stir the flour thoroughly to ensure the heat is evenly distributed. Failing to do so may result in burnt flour, which could mean an off-putting taste in your recipe (and a smoky mess in your kitchen!). After a few zaps in the microwave, check the temperature using a thermometer. The flour should be at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit. As long as it's past that temperature threshold, you've sufficiently eradicated any bugs or bacteria. Allow the flour to come back to room temperature. From there, it's ready to be transformed into delightful edible cookie dough.