Decadent S'mores Milkshake Recipe
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There's nothing quite like a homemade milkshake, and it's a surefire way to get everyone flocking to the kitchen once they hear that blender going. This sentiment is especially true in regards to this decadent s'mores milkshake recipe, a frozen concoction chockfull of toasty marshmallows, graham crackers, a rich chocolate ganache, vanilla ice cream, and just enough milk to blend it all into an irresistibly thick treat. It's everything you love about the campfire classic, all transformed into a frosty dessert that's perfect for hot summer days.
There's nothing I appreciate more than a recipe that captures the nostalgic flavors of my favorite childhood foods, while also feeling a little elevated and special. This milkshake delivers exactly nostalgic feel and taste, featuring the warmth and crunchy texture of graham crackers, the smokiness of toasted marshmallows, and a bittersweet chocolate ganache. Salt ties everything together, balancing the sweetness and making every sip better than the last. Finished to impress with whipped cream and garnishes, this s'mores milkshake is a dessert that looks just as good as it tastes.
Gather the ingredients for a decadent s'mores milkshake
To make this milkshake, you'll need the three key ingredients that give s'mores their signature flavor: graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate. The type of chocolate is up to you. For a sweeter touch, opt for milk chocolate, dark chocolate for more bitterness, or anything in between. The chips can be swapped for squares of bar chocolate, keeping the quantity in ounces the same.
Along with the s'mores base, you'll need vanilla ice cream, milk to thin the milkshake to the right consistency, and heavy cream to prepare the chocolate ganache. If you don't have cream, half-and-half can be used in its place, or even melted ice cream in a pinch. Kosher salt is a must. The salt will balance the sweetness and intensify the overall flavor of the ganache and shake. Whipped cream and additional s'mores components for garnishing are optional but encouraged.
Step 1: Prepare the ganache
In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the chocolate, heavy cream, and ¼ teaspoon salt in short spurts until melted.
Step 2: Stir to combine the ganache
Stir to combine, then set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly.
Step 3: Toast the marshmallows
Use a blow torch or stovetop to toast marshmallows.
Step 4: Transfer toasted marshmallow to blender
Remove the outer toasted portion of marshmallows and transfer them to a blender.
Step 5: Toast the remaining parts of the marshmallows
Toast the remaining inside sections of the marshmallows and transfer them to the blender.
Step 6: Add milk and graham crackers to the blender
Add the milk, graham crackers, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt; blend until smooth.
Step 7: Blend in the ice cream
Add ice cream and blend to combine.
Step 8: Drizzle a glass with ganache
Drizzle ganache around the edge of a chilled glass, and pour the remaining into the bottom to coat.
Step 9: Pour the milkshake into the glass
Immediately pour the milkshake into glass, letting the blended portion swirl with the ganache as you pour.
Step 10: Garnish and serve the decadent s'mores milkshake
Garnish with whipped cream, additional chocolate chips, graham crackers, and a toasted marshmallow if desired. Serve immediately.
Other treats to serve with decadent s'mores milkshakes
Decadent S'mores Milkshake Recipe
This decadent s'mores milkshake is positively decked-out, featuring toasted marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate ganache all in a summery frozen treat.
Ingredients
- 1 ounce (about 3 tablespoons) semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 4 marshmallows
- ¼ cup whole milk
- 2 sheets graham crackers
- 2 cups (about 3 large scoops) vanilla ice cream
Optional Ingredients
- Whipped cream, for topping
- Additional chocolate chips, marshmallows, and graham crackers, for garnishing
Directions
- In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the chocolate, heavy cream, and ¼ teaspoon salt in short spurts until melted.
- Stir to combine, then set aside for 5 minutes to cool slightly.
- Use a blow torch or stovetop to toast marshmallows.
- Remove the outer toasted portion of marshmallows and transfer them to a blender.
- Toast the remaining inside sections of the marshmallows and transfer them to the blender.
- Add the milk, graham crackers, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt; blend until smooth.
- Add ice cream and blend to combine.
- Drizzle ganache around the edge of a chilled glass, and pour the remaining into the bottom to coat.
- Immediately pour the milkshake into glass, letting the blended portion swirl with the ganache as you pour.
- Garnish with whipped cream, additional chocolate chips, graham crackers, and a toasted marshmallow if desired. Serve immediately.
Can I prep these milkshakes for a crowd?
If you're hosting a summer barbecue, birthday party, or backyard gathering, this decadent milkshake would be the perfect fun, nostalgic dessert to serve. Consider using small glasses or mason jars for a mini version that you can more easily pass around. In terms of preparing a batch of milkshakes for a larger crowd, much of the prep can be done ahead of time. Toast the marshmallows a day or two in advance by arranging a bulk amount on a baking sheet and using a kitchen torch or broiler. You can skip the second toasting for ease of prep. The chocolate ganache can also be prepared in advance and drizzled onto the glasses. Refrigerate until ready to use, and save the remaining ganache to microwave before serving and pour into the bottom of the glasses if desired.
To make blending faster, pre-scoop the vanilla ice cream into a chilled baking pan and store in the freezer until needed. When it's time for dessert, simply blend the milkshakes as directed, and pour into the prepared glasses. Finish with whipped cream and garnishes or serve these on the side for guests to top their own milkshakes.
How can I change up s'mores milkshakes?
You can change up this milkshake in countless ways depending on what you have on hand, your favorite flavors, or the occasion. Start by experimenting with the ice cream. Vanilla is the perfect neutral base, leaving the marshmallows and graham crackers to shine, but chocolate ice cream can be even more indulgent. If you're lucky enough to come across graham cracker, marshmallow, or s'mores flavored ice creams, those would also be natural swaps.
For the chocolate ganache, feel free to use store-bought chocolate syrup in a pinch, although it will be sweeter than your homemade version. You can also simply use melted chocolate or a chocolate-hazelnut spread for even more decadence.
To give the milkshake even more of a custom twist, try adding in peanut butter, caramel, espresso, or a hint of cinnamon. Add a splash of peppermint extract or pumpkin puree for seasonal touches, or a hint of orange zest for a citrusy flavor. For an adults-only version, swap some of the milk with bourbon, Irish cream liqueur, or marshmallow-flavored vodka.