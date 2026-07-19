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There's nothing quite like a homemade milkshake, and it's a surefire way to get everyone flocking to the kitchen once they hear that blender going. This sentiment is especially true in regards to this decadent s'mores milkshake recipe, a frozen concoction chockfull of toasty marshmallows, graham crackers, a rich chocolate ganache, vanilla ice cream, and just enough milk to blend it all into an irresistibly thick treat. It's everything you love about the campfire classic, all transformed into a frosty dessert that's perfect for hot summer days.

There's nothing I appreciate more than a recipe that captures the nostalgic flavors of my favorite childhood foods, while also feeling a little elevated and special. This milkshake delivers exactly nostalgic feel and taste, featuring the warmth and crunchy texture of graham crackers, the smokiness of toasted marshmallows, and a bittersweet chocolate ganache. Salt ties everything together, balancing the sweetness and making every sip better than the last. Finished to impress with whipped cream and garnishes, this s'mores milkshake is a dessert that looks just as good as it tastes.