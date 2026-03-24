11 Nostalgic Recipes From Childhood To Take You Back In Time

There are as many reasons for eating as there are people in the world. We eat for sustenance, pleasure, experience, or culture. Within the why, there are just as many aspects that determine what we eat: availability, access, nutrition, and nutrition are some aspects. Few motivators are as powerful as nostalgia.

It's a known fact that food preferences and tastes change as we age. (And it's also a good thing that they do, or else there would be far fewer broccoli eaters in the world.) All the same, so much of our appetite and palate is formed when we are young. The desire to satisfy those early-learned cravings never really leaves us. It's the reason why comfort food exists (and why the climatic scene of Ratatouille is so universally loved). Even as we grow and change, food maintains its potential to be a time machine to our past; to take use back.

In honor of this, your Tasting Table staff has put together a collection of our favorite recipes for striking up nostalgia. Between a creamy pot of pasta or a hearty heart warmer, the simple smell of these dishes will make you feel like a kid again, even if this time, you're the one at the stove.