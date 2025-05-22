Make Gooey S'mores Egg Rolls With Just 5 Ingredients
The original egg rolls — which, as it turns out, come from New York's Chinatownand not from China — were savory ones filled with cabbage and chicken, pork, or shrimp. These days, however, cooks have been experimenting with all manner of egg roll filling ideas. Dessert egg rolls are now a thing, too, with fillings ranging from apples to bananas to Nutella. Developer Jessica Morone, however, takes her inspiration from that popular melty, chocolatey, sticky summertime treat, s'mores.
As Morone puts it, "I love these s'mores egg rolls because they take everything about the classic campfire treat — gooey marshmallows, melty chocolate, and crunchy graham crackers, and wrap it all up in a crispy, golden shell." She goes on to describe them as "Nostalgic, but with an extra layer of indulgence thanks to the deep-fried exterior." They're also somewhat easier to eat than the original s'mores thanks to the shell that encases the gooey filling. This makes them an ideal dessert for any occasion where you want to evoke a summertime feel with a fun, delicious sweet treat without all the mess.
Gather the ingredients for the gooey s'mores egg rolls
The s'mores egg rolls themselves are made from just five ingredients: graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow fluff, chocolate chips, an egg, and egg roll wrappers. You'll also need a neutral-flavored, high smoke point oil in which to fry them.
Step 1: Mix up the filling
In a medium bowl mix together the graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow fluff, and mini chocolate chips until well combined. Set aside.
Step 2: Beat the egg
Add the egg to a small bowl and whisk it until smooth.
Step 3: Brush the beaten egg on an egg roll wrapper
Place an egg roll wrapper on a flat surface so that it is facing you in a diamond shape, and brush the edges with the whisked egg.
Step 4: Add some filling to the wrapper
Add 2 heaping tablespoons of the s'mores filling to the bottom half of the wrapper.
Step 5: Begin folding the wrapper
Fold the bottom corner of the wrapper over the filling.
Step 6: Continue folding the wrapper
Fold both of the edges over the filling so that the wrapper looks like an envelope.
Step 7: Finish folding all the egg rolls
Roll the egg roll towards the top to seal it. Repeat this with the remaining filling
Step 8: Heat the cooking oil
Add enough neutral oil to a deep skillet or Dutch oven so that it is about 2 inches deep and heat the oil until it is 360 F.
Step 9: Add a few egg rolls to the oil
Place 3 egg rolls at a time into the pot of hot oil so that the pot isn't overcrowded.
Step 10: Cook the egg rolls
Fry the eggrolls until they are just golden brown (about 3 minutes), flipping them over once while they are frying.
Step 11: Drain the egg rolls
Remove the egg rolls from the oil and drain them on a paper towel-lined plate.
Step 12: Serve the egg rolls with optional chocolate sauce
Serve warm, with chocolate dipping sauce if desired.
What are some tips for making perfect eggrolls?
When you're making an egg roll, the primary concern is for the filling to stay inside the wrapper as it cooks. For this reason, some of the top tips for making takeout-worthy egg rolls involve filling and folding them correctly. For starters, don't use too much filling, since if you overstuff them, this can stress out the wrapper to the point where it bursts open. As you're folding the egg rolls according to the directions, don't forget to seal them with an egg wash since this serves as an edible glue to keep the filling inside the skin where it belongs.
It's also important to fry the egg rolls at the right temperature, using a deep fry thermometer to ensure that you've hit the mark. (The Taylor stainless steel deep fry thermometer has a 4.6-star Amazon rating and will only set you back $8.99.) The optimal temperature for egg rolls is around 360 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to get them crispy before the filling gets too runny.
If, as you're frying the egg rolls, disaster strikes and one of them breaks open, don't get too upset. Just scoop it out using a slotted spoon, then plop it into a bowl and cover it with whipped cream. Voilà, a delicious dessert egg roll bowl!
Can I make these in another way besides deep frying, and how?
If you don't want to use as much oil as it takes to deep-fry these s'mores egg rolls, it's possible to pan-fry them in as little as one tablespoon. The egg rolls may be a bit less crispy since they won't be submersed in the oil, and you'll also need to turn them as they cook so that all sides get browned. (This should take about five minutes.)
It's also possible to bake these egg rolls in an oven or an air fryer. If you're using a conventional oven, preheat it to 400 F. In order for the egg rolls to crisp up, you'll also need to squirt them with cooking spray or coat them with melted butter. They will need about 15 to 18 minutes of cooking time, and you should turn them over after eight or nine minutes. When done, they should appear golden and crispy.
Baking them in an air fryer will take a bit less time, as they'll only need eight to ten minutes set at 375 F in this smaller appliance. Again, turn them over after about four minutes, and keep an eye on the filling to make sure it doesn't ooze out. As Jessica Morone says of these egg rolls, "While these methods won't give quite the same deep-fried crunch, they're still delicious and a little lighter."