Make Gooey S'mores Egg Rolls With Just 5 Ingredients

The original egg rolls — which, as it turns out, come from New York's Chinatownand not from China — were savory ones filled with cabbage and chicken, pork, or shrimp. These days, however, cooks have been experimenting with all manner of egg roll filling ideas. Dessert egg rolls are now a thing, too, with fillings ranging from apples to bananas to Nutella. Developer Jessica Morone, however, takes her inspiration from that popular melty, chocolatey, sticky summertime treat, s'mores.

As Morone puts it, "I love these s'mores egg rolls because they take everything about the classic campfire treat — gooey marshmallows, melty chocolate, and crunchy graham crackers, and wrap it all up in a crispy, golden shell." She goes on to describe them as "Nostalgic, but with an extra layer of indulgence thanks to the deep-fried exterior." They're also somewhat easier to eat than the original s'mores thanks to the shell that encases the gooey filling. This makes them an ideal dessert for any occasion where you want to evoke a summertime feel with a fun, delicious sweet treat without all the mess.