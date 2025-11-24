This Is What Makes Five Guys Milkshakes So Delectable

Five Guys has some pretty amazing burgers and fries made with high-quality ingredients that are certainly worth the elevated price. But, what about its milkshakes? We think they're as stellar as the savory options. In fact, we ranked them one of the best fast food milkshakes you can buy. And the Five Guys menu states why they are so delectable. A glance at the website reveals that the milkshakes at Five Guys are hand spun, starting with a high-quality vanilla base that is rich and aromatic. Furthermore, you can customize your milkshake at Five Guys with as many of their numerous mix-ins as your heart desires.

While many fast food establishments simply add syrups and powders into a mixing machine that doles out milkshakes like a soft-serve machine, Five Guys use the old-fashioned hand spun method. Hand spun milkshakes are simply milkshakes made to order by hand; Five Guys actually has a video of an employee blending the vanilla base and toppings with an industrial hand mixer to demonstrate how these deliciously fresh and creamy milkshakes are made. Of course, other fast food chains like Chick-fil-A sell hand spun milkshakes. So the unlimited, mix and match mix-in policy gives Five Guys a major edge on the competition. Plus, the additions run the gamut from classic ingredients like Oreos and fudge to more unconventional additions like bacon, salted caramel, and fresh fruit. They even offer seasonal specialties like the fall-flavored cinnamon bun milkshake with a cinnamon and brown sugar swirl.