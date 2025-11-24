This Is What Makes Five Guys Milkshakes So Delectable
Five Guys has some pretty amazing burgers and fries made with high-quality ingredients that are certainly worth the elevated price. But, what about its milkshakes? We think they're as stellar as the savory options. In fact, we ranked them one of the best fast food milkshakes you can buy. And the Five Guys menu states why they are so delectable. A glance at the website reveals that the milkshakes at Five Guys are hand spun, starting with a high-quality vanilla base that is rich and aromatic. Furthermore, you can customize your milkshake at Five Guys with as many of their numerous mix-ins as your heart desires.
While many fast food establishments simply add syrups and powders into a mixing machine that doles out milkshakes like a soft-serve machine, Five Guys use the old-fashioned hand spun method. Hand spun milkshakes are simply milkshakes made to order by hand; Five Guys actually has a video of an employee blending the vanilla base and toppings with an industrial hand mixer to demonstrate how these deliciously fresh and creamy milkshakes are made. Of course, other fast food chains like Chick-fil-A sell hand spun milkshakes. So the unlimited, mix and match mix-in policy gives Five Guys a major edge on the competition. Plus, the additions run the gamut from classic ingredients like Oreos and fudge to more unconventional additions like bacon, salted caramel, and fresh fruit. They even offer seasonal specialties like the fall-flavored cinnamon bun milkshake with a cinnamon and brown sugar swirl.
Five Guys Milkshake combos to try, and to avoid
Since Five Guys gives you unlimited culinary choices when it comes to its hand-spun milk shakes, the possibilities are endless. And the internet has many favorite combinations to choose from. We ranked 10 different internet famous Five Guys shake combos that includes classic duos like chocolate and strawberry and unique creations like peanut butter, bacon, and salted caramel. Our favorite is the peanut butter, banana, and bacon milkshake, modeled off of the sandwich that Elvis ate on repeat. Peanut butter and banana is a famous pairing, but the savory and crispy bacon bits provide the winning taste and texture profile. It's definitely a win for bacon lovers or anyone that likes sweet and savory desserts.
While we thought the strawberry chocolate was the most underwhelming Five Guys milkshake the internet convinced us to try, strawberry and Oreo is a combination worth trying. Of course, you can always throw caution to the wind and order a milkshake with every mix-in in the Five Guys' repertoire. We actually ranked the everything milkshake second out of all the internet combos we sampled. You can also keep things simple with just plain vanilla as the vanilla base is delicious and an extra mix-in of vanilla bean will make the shake extra aromatic. You could bring a bit of savoriness to a classic vanilla milkshake by dipping Five Guys fries in it, and Five Guy's makes some of the best fast food fries in the industry.