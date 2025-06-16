The Most Underwhelming Five Guys Milkshake The Internet Convinced Us To Try

Some days, a milkshake just hits. As we leave behind the chilly months of winter and spring, careening fast into the heat of summer, those days are most likely going to be happening more often. While you can always make your own milkshakes, there are plenty of fast-casual dining and fast food restaurants that have a whole array of sweet treats already made for you. Five Guys in particular is known for its mix-ins, i.e., other ingredients that you can ask a worker to toss into your milkshake to make new and exciting flavors, all for the same cost. We tasted and ranked the internet's favorite Five Guys milkshake mix-in combos, and at the end of the day, our least favorite was kind of surprising: the chocolate strawberry shake.

Let's get this out of the way: You can't really lose with the flavor combos we tried out, and that's the case for the chocolate strawberry milkshake, too. It just lost in the face of other, way more intense and delicious combos.

The base of every shake is vanilla, so you're getting a pretty classic trio of flavors in this one. However, unlike traditional Neapolitan ice cream, where each flavor provides a unique tasting experience and you can mix them together to your preference, they're all blended together in a milkshake, and that's its undoing. Every flavor becomes a little lackluster, indistinguishable beyond slight notes of fruit or chocolate. It's not bad, but it's definitely not the best.