We Tasted And Ranked The Internet's Favorite Five Guys Milkshake Mix-In Combos

When Five Guys opened in 1986, all you could get were burgers and fries featuring freshly shaped patties and hand-cut fries cooked in peanut oil. Today, the menu is still centered around burgers and fries, but there are other options, including hot dogs, sandwiches, and milkshakes, which were a major addition launched in 2014.

Not ones to keep things small, whether it's unlimited burger toppings or the signature extra scoop of fries, Five Guys doesn't just offer a few basic shakes and call it a day. Every milkshake starts with a vanilla base and is then hand spun with as many mix-ins as you like for one set price. These details, coupled with the relatively short ingredient list in the base, are what makes Five Guys' milkshakes so delicious. But what makes it outright fun is deciding what combination to try.

There are currently 10 mix-ins in US locations, excluding seasonal options, ranging from basic chocolate to savory bacon. This also includes vanilla, which is the base, but it's also listed as a mix-in. As a seasoned recipe developer with over 15 years of experience, playing with flavors and textures to create delicious and sometimes surprising combinations is literally what I do, so I applaud the premise behind Five Guys' milkshakes, and I've decided to put it to the test. Rather than sticking to my preferences, I scoured the internet for favorite blends and headed to my local shop to taste and rank 10 of the most popular combinations.