When Making Candied Bacon, Patience Is A Virtue

It might be hard to imagine how bacon can taste any better, but candied bacon is one technique to elevate it. Candied bacon combines this pork product with some sort of sugar, and you can even make bourbon-candied bacon with just three simple ingredients. No matter what style of candied bacon you crave, the key is to have plenty of patience during the cooking process.

They say patience is a virtue, and that's certainly true with candied bacon. Cook it too fast at a high temperature and it will burn. But cook it too slow and it won't have that crunch factor you might expect with candied bacon. That's why patience is essential in two ways. First, expect up to 30 minutes to pull off candied bacon. It might sound like a long time for bacon — but it gives you have plenty of time to focus on the rest of your spread. The cooking time does vary, depending on how thick it's cut. Second, you'll want to patiently check on the bacon multiple times so the sugars don't burn in the oven. Every oven is different, so an eye check will do your candied bacon some good.