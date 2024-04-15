The Key Step For Velvety Smooth Milkshakes Every Time

Whether sipping chocolate milkshakes from your favorite diner or savoring a strawberry milkshake at a restaurant, the texture of these rich, smooth sweet treats makes for an order that is tough to beat. Creamy and decadent, milkshakes may seem straightforward to put together at home, but a few strategic moves can help place your homemade creations on par with what you've sampled at restaurants.

Letting the ice cream you use to make the milkshake soften slightly before adding it to your food processor or blender may sound like a small move without much impact, but it's actually the crucial tip you need for the best texture. Slightly warmed and softened ice cream added to your milkshake recipe will result in a creamy texture that rivals milkshakes poured out of cold tin containers at a classic diner. Setting a carton of ice cream on your kitchen countertop before getting to work will eliminate any ice crystals that may have formed while the ice cream waited for you in the freezer. The goal is to scoop the ice cream easily out of the container instead of having to dig it out of the pint forcefully.