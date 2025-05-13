The Best Custom Five Guys Milkshake Is A Major Win For Bacon Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Topped only by Shake Shack and Culver's, Five Guys came in third place in our ranking of the 13 best fast food milkshakes — and for good reason. Its handspun vanilla milkshakes can be ordered with or without whipped cream, and you can opt for as many of its free mix-ins as you'd like. But with thousands of possible shake combinations available, including options like chocolate, strawberry, Oreo cookies, and Lotus Biscoff Sandwich Cookies, which should you choose?

Of the internet's 10 favorite Five Guys milkshake mix-in combos ranked by Tasting Table, the sweet and savory combination of peanut butter, banana, and bacon took our top spot. As we judged each pairing by the quantity and size of the mix-ins, the overall taste of the milkshake, and how well the mix-ins worked together, this flavor combo — which seems to be inspired by Elvis Presley's favorite foods — stood out among the crowd.

After first falling in love with Five Guys' delicious peanut butter and banana shake, we found that the addition of bacon offered an extra special touch without being overwhelming. As the banana introduced a sweet creaminess, the added bacon, which ranged from small crumbs to larger bits, lent the shake a welcome crunch. Although the taste of bacon wasn't evident in each sip, the crushed mix-in was easy to sip through the straw.