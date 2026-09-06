The Costco Products Professional Chefs Keep In Their Kitchens

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It should be no surprise that most chefs are big fans of Costco. From the reasonably-priced meat department to the bulk-sized spices and baking supplies, there's a treasure chest waiting to be loaded into a gigantic cart at the beloved warehouse store. Even celebrity chefs are known to love Costco, where they can stock up on imported wine and less glamorous finds like bulk kitchen supplies.

As a professionally trained chef, I too have a strong affinity for Costco, and it's my favorite place to stock up on groceries and drinks for a big weekend away with friends. However, as I live in a household of two (not counting my dog), I don't make trips to the warehouse giant as frequently as I'd like. But even small households like mine can benefit from certain key items from Costco, especially those who want to think like a chef.

This list ranges from purely indulgent to strictly practical items, most of which my fellow chef and food stylist friends and I frequently have in rotation. Many of the items listed here have made it onto the list because chefs generally love a great deal on a good product, namely imported foods and kitchen staples that they know will be put to good use and not be wasted. Not every Costco find here is edible, as good kitchen supplies are sometimes just as important to a chef as good ingredients. That goes double when it comes to cleaning up your kitchen at home, which, sadly, even the best professional chefs must do as well.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.