The Costco Products Professional Chefs Keep In Their Kitchens
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It should be no surprise that most chefs are big fans of Costco. From the reasonably-priced meat department to the bulk-sized spices and baking supplies, there's a treasure chest waiting to be loaded into a gigantic cart at the beloved warehouse store. Even celebrity chefs are known to love Costco, where they can stock up on imported wine and less glamorous finds like bulk kitchen supplies.
As a professionally trained chef, I too have a strong affinity for Costco, and it's my favorite place to stock up on groceries and drinks for a big weekend away with friends. However, as I live in a household of two (not counting my dog), I don't make trips to the warehouse giant as frequently as I'd like. But even small households like mine can benefit from certain key items from Costco, especially those who want to think like a chef.
This list ranges from purely indulgent to strictly practical items, most of which my fellow chef and food stylist friends and I frequently have in rotation. Many of the items listed here have made it onto the list because chefs generally love a great deal on a good product, namely imported foods and kitchen staples that they know will be put to good use and not be wasted. Not every Costco find here is edible, as good kitchen supplies are sometimes just as important to a chef as good ingredients. That goes double when it comes to cleaning up your kitchen at home, which, sadly, even the best professional chefs must do as well.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Maldon Kosher Sea Salt Flakes Resealable Tub
The first time I saw this enormous 20-ounce tub of salty gold at Costco, I gasped. Then, I immediately put one in my cart. This boujee salt is a treasure among chefs, usually costing overwhelmingly more per ounce, and the gigantic tub will likely last years in your cabinet.
Purchase the Maldon Kosher Sea Salt Flakes Resealable Tub at Costco for about $10.
Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto
A good chef recognizes that while homemade is usually great, sometimes store-bought can be better. This is especially true when factoring in labor and ingredient costs. Such is the case for this amazing pesto, which is made with imported Italian D.O.P. basil and sold for a mind-bogglingly low price considering the cost of ingredients like pine nuts and parmesan cheese.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto at Costco for around $10.
Kirkland Signature Shelled Pistachios, Salted
Again, price is a major factor in the appeal of these roasted, salted, and shelled pistachios. It's almost impossible to find a pound and a half of pistachios, a famously expensive nut, at such a low price elsewhere. That said, the shelf life isn't terribly long, so only purchase these if you know you'll use them up rather quickly.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Salted Shelled Pistachios at Costco for $21.
Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma
If I only had $100 to spend at Costco, this prosciutto would be one of my top picks. For the price, quality, and quantity, this imported prosciutto is hard to beat. It's a great way to add salty, umami flavors to a dish — or to just snack on right out of the package. Sold in two separate packages, the cured meat will last a long time in the refrigerator before opening.
Purchase Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma at Costco for around $17.
Marianne's Avocado Oil
Avocado oil is ideal for sautéing or other high heat applications due to its high smoke point and neutral taste. It's a needed workhorse in any professional kitchen. The large jug will last a long time for most home cooks but be sure to store the opened bottle properly help extend its shelf life.
Purchase Marianne's Avocado Oil at Costco for $30.
Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap
While not an edible Costco product, this is a kitchen must-have. The packaging for Kirkland Signature's plastic wrap is similar to the large boxes of commercial plastic wrap found in professional kitchens, which is why we chefs love it. The slide cutter included in the packaging makes wrapping up food a breeze, allowing you to effortlessly cut the wrap with just the slide of one finger.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap at Costco for $15.
Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves
Chefs always have food costs in mind. That's why we love finding two pounds of pecan halves for under $20. Perfect for the holidays (and making pecan pie) or simply for crafting your own homemade trail mix, store the excess pecans in your refrigerator to extend their shelf life.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves at Costco for $18.
Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray
Sometimes tossing food in a bowl with cooking oil isn't the best way to coat food. Ideal for greasing a sheet tray before cooking or adding a bit of fat to the tops of meatballs before broiling in the oven, Costco's avocado spray makes getting an extra coat of fat on foods a breeze with the expeller-pressed spray canister. You'll be glad it comes with two.
Purchase Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray at Costco for $25.
Kewpie Mayonnaise
For those unfamiliar, there is a difference between Kewpie mayo and regular mayo, and once you try Kewpie, you may never go back. The Japanese mayonnaise is beloved by chefs and in-the-know home cooks alike. The large 24-ounce bottle is sold at a wonderfully low price compared to purchasing Kewpie at a regular grocery store.
Purchase Kewpie Mayonnaise at Costco for around $7.
Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs
While Walmart may have the cheapest eggs in 2026, those who prefer pasture-raised and organic will still be thrilled to find that these Kirkland Signature eggs are less than half the cost per egg for most major grocery stores. These large eggs are free of hormones and antibiotics, and the hens consume certified organic feed.
Purchase 24-count Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs at Costco for about $10.
Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup
Collecting and producing pure maple syrup is no small feat, which is why real maple syrup is so much more expensive than artificial or corn-syrup based alternatives. But Kirkland Signature's maple syrup is certified organic and sold at a shockingly low price for the quality. It's because of that price that it feels less precious to use on sweet breakfast foods, baked goods, or even in salad dressings or marinades.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup at Costco for $15.
Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Soap Spray
After you've spent a long day prepping and cooking, chefs know that the last thing you want to do is tackle a sink full of dishes. Unlike professional kitchens, most homes don't have a full-time dishwasher employed, so a good soap is key to making getting through those dishes easier. Dawn's Powerwash soap is a heavy lifter you'll want nearby.
Purchase Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Soap Spray at Costco for around $15.
Kirkland Signature Paper Towels
Any professional cook will tell you that you can never have enough kitchen towels or paper towels on hand. Kirkland Signature's enormous package of paper towel rolls will last must longer at home than they would in a professional kitchen, but they clean up messes just as easily. Since these paper towels are compostable, all the better.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Paper Towels at Costco for $24.