11 Celebrity Chefs Known To Love Costco

Shopping at Costco isn't only for families looking to stock up and save on groceries; celebrity chefs have made their appreciation for the warehouse known. Whether picking up products to keep kitchens running or searching for specific items that can perk up a meal, professional chefs are heading to Costco for their own grocery runs. Even with access to higher-end groceries and specialty purveyors, "Top Chef" alumni and James Beard Award winners alike are flocking to Costco stores to buy groceries in bulk.

For some of these chefs, Costco offers value; for others, the convenience of buying products in bulk can keep busy kitchens running. Others have specific products written on their shopping lists that they can't do without. Though you might think celebrity status would change your weekly habits, this list shows that these culinary stars are just like us, highlighting a few of the items that they buy when they shop at Costco.