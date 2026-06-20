11 Celebrity Chefs Known To Love Costco
Shopping at Costco isn't only for families looking to stock up and save on groceries; celebrity chefs have made their appreciation for the warehouse known. Whether picking up products to keep kitchens running or searching for specific items that can perk up a meal, professional chefs are heading to Costco for their own grocery runs. Even with access to higher-end groceries and specialty purveyors, "Top Chef" alumni and James Beard Award winners alike are flocking to Costco stores to buy groceries in bulk.
For some of these chefs, Costco offers value; for others, the convenience of buying products in bulk can keep busy kitchens running. Others have specific products written on their shopping lists that they can't do without. Though you might think celebrity status would change your weekly habits, this list shows that these culinary stars are just like us, highlighting a few of the items that they buy when they shop at Costco.
José Andrés
José Andrés thinks everyone should have jamón Ibérico stocked in their home, and he considers Costco a great place to buy it. But it isn't just affordable cured meat that has the Michelin-starred chef heading to the warehouse. In an exclusive chat with Tasting Table, Andrés revealed that he willingly tags along on his wife's shopping sprees and is known to head to Costco's wine section to look for French varieties.
Julia Child
Culinary legend Julia Child was said to be a fan of Costco's food court, particularly stopping by for the specialty hot dogs. She enjoyed the snack as a post-shopping treat and was said to adore the hot dog just as much as any French meal. The memory embodies Child's no-nonsense approach to food and serves as a nice reminder that we all deserve a treat after a grocery run.
George Duran
When Allrecipes asked celebrity chef George Duran to name the best hot dog brand, he was quick to answer with the sizable Kirkland Beef Dinner Frank. Duran explained that buying the dogs in bulk can bring the Costco food court experience to your own home. "[They] have more flavor than a Fourth of July parade," Duran said.
Tristen Epps
Tristen Epps is also a fan of Costco's hot dogs, admitting that Costco's Kirkland Signature All-Beef Hot Dogs are an immediate purchase in advance of hosting parties and cookouts at home. At 2 ounces each, Epps said the dogs offer quality and the kind of price point that makes even professional chefs take notice.
Floyd Cardoz
Late "Top Chef Masters" winner Floyd Cardoz was a regular at Costco. He told The Kitchn that he visited at least twice each month to stock up on meat like applewood-smoked thick cut bacon, premade burgers, and spinalis steak. Cardoz was also known to pick up limes, wine, and Kirkland Signature maple syrup on his trips.
Carla Hall
Carla Hall has nicknamed Costco "The C," and is known to stock up on shelf-stable boxes of oat milk there. She also looks for pesto, hummus, and toum on her shopping visits. Having these ingredients on hand means quick snacks and easy meals can be elevated and served with the confidence of a professional chef.
Duff Goldman
Duff Goldman is known to frequent Costco to cook meals at home, and has even enlisted the help of its bakery for his daughter's birthday celebration. Instead of having Goldman bake from scratch, his wife carted home hummus cups, pizza, and cake from the warehouse, and the party was a hit. It is a promising tale that even aspiring home bakers can take a day off.
Kristen Kish
Kristen Kish doesn't really enjoy cooking for herself, but the "Top Chef" winner and host is known to head to Costco to stock up on one essential. In an interview with EatingWell, she stated that she looks for the Kirkland brand's pink, kosher, and Maldon salt to save money and keep key ingredients ready to add to dishes.
Joe Isidori
Joe Isidori has been vocal about heading to Costco's meat section, particularly when planning for big barbecue parties. From steaks, burgers, and baby back ribs, the chef recommended picking up the essentials for a quality cookout when talking to The Spruce Eats. Isidori also opts for Kirkland's rack of lamb and suggests that cooks browse the Kinder's spices to take home and use when cooking.
Jon Shook
When Jon Shook isn't putting an LA spin on Italian classics alongside Vinny Dotolo, he's busy running multiple restaurants. This means cleaning supplies can go fast, and Shook has found that Costco to be a thrifty, practical stop. Though the chef may shy away from buying in bulk, he is known to head to the warehouse to pick up dish soap and hand soap.
Kent Rollins
Cowboy Kent Rollins is known to head to Costco's food court for hot dogs. Rollins has racked up millions of viewers on YouTube, channeling his experiences feeding ranch hands into a booming brand. Rollins is known for his authenticity, and there are few things as pure as a deal on a dog.