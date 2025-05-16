José Andrés Says Costco Is A Hidden Gem For This Classic French Wine

It's no secret that José Andrés is an oenophile in addition to the many other culinary titles he holds. The Spanish chef, television personality, and humanitarian known for founding World Central Kitchen is here to tell you that if you're partial to wine from the Bordeaux region of France, you'd be surprised to know that Costco has a great selection.

We asked eight famous chefs where they shop for groceries, and Andrés revealed that Costco is his wife's favorite place to pick up groceries, wine included. The famous chef is partial to French wine, and Bordeaux in particular. Writing in a blog for his "Longer Tables" podcast, Andrés references his love for the Bordeaux-style reds he's found along Virginia's Monticello Wine Trail, and he seems very pleased with the untapped resource that is Costco when it comes to its Bordeaux selection.

If you're a Bordeaux fan, you may have already tapped into Costco's selection, and if you aren't as familiar with Bordeaux, we might have piqued your interest. More than 90% of Bordeaux wines, which hail from the region in France of the same name, are red. Bordeaux wines are usually medium-to-full-bodied and encompass the earthy tones of currant and plum, and are high in acidity and tannins. Bordeaux can also vary from tart to slightly sweeter, depending on the exact area within the region and the available vintages. Costco carries a large selection of vintages at affordable prices.