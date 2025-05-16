José Andrés Says Costco Is A Hidden Gem For This Classic French Wine
It's no secret that José Andrés is an oenophile in addition to the many other culinary titles he holds. The Spanish chef, television personality, and humanitarian known for founding World Central Kitchen is here to tell you that if you're partial to wine from the Bordeaux region of France, you'd be surprised to know that Costco has a great selection.
We asked eight famous chefs where they shop for groceries, and Andrés revealed that Costco is his wife's favorite place to pick up groceries, wine included. The famous chef is partial to French wine, and Bordeaux in particular. Writing in a blog for his "Longer Tables" podcast, Andrés references his love for the Bordeaux-style reds he's found along Virginia's Monticello Wine Trail, and he seems very pleased with the untapped resource that is Costco when it comes to its Bordeaux selection.
If you're a Bordeaux fan, you may have already tapped into Costco's selection, and if you aren't as familiar with Bordeaux, we might have piqued your interest. More than 90% of Bordeaux wines, which hail from the region in France of the same name, are red. Bordeaux wines are usually medium-to-full-bodied and encompass the earthy tones of currant and plum, and are high in acidity and tannins. Bordeaux can also vary from tart to slightly sweeter, depending on the exact area within the region and the available vintages. Costco carries a large selection of vintages at affordable prices.
Kirkland signature Bordeaux selections may surprise you
Despite the fact that Costco lost its title as the largest wine retailer in the U.S. recently (handing the crown to Total Wine & More), the retail/wholesale giant is still a great place to shop for wine. With its private label brand (Kirkland's Signature), Costco works with quality winemakers in France, and the Kirkland Signature brand offers three different reds of varying vintages from the Bordeaux region. Kirkland Signature Pauillac, Saint-Julien, and Bordeaux Superieur are all affordable reds that typically come in around or under $20 a bottle.
While we're not exactly sure which Bordeaux Chef Andrés is picking up, there has been a buzz surrounding the Grands Vins de Bordeaux boxed set. If you can find it, Costco Wine Blog touts it as an interesting assortment with a price that is hard to beat. The set ($29.99) includes 2022 vintages of Chateau Materre, Chateau Lataste, Chateau Haut Landon, and Baronne de Vignonet.
In a Reddit thread, the Grands Vins de Bordeaux have been called a good value by most commenters, with one person saying they find these bottles to be not only a decent deal, but consistently good. If you're ready to buck the system and want to try a more rare white Bordeaux, Costco offers a 2021 Chateau Reynon Sauvignon Blanc Bordeaux for under 20 bucks. This white was given good marks by both Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast, and the price makes it an affordable and distinct white to pick up.