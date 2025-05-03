The Costco With The Largest Wine Selection Is Exactly Where You'd Expect

Spanning more than 157,000 square feet, the Napa Valley Costco, in true wine country fashion, is also home to the largest wine selection of all Costco stores, with more than 174 SKUs. Most other Costco stores might have around half as many SKUs for wine. Not only that, but the Napa Valley Costco store also carries bottles not usually found at other stores, including Far Niente, Shafer, and Stag's Leap, which is fitting given its location. The store also carries wines from outside of Napa Valley and California, including a selection of bottles at a great price from France's Bordeaux region and beyond.

Costco members looking to buy wine who used to shop at nearby stores in Novato, Santa Rosa, or Fairfield will likely head to the Napa Valley store instead given its extensive wine selection, which likely competes even more favorably than Costco's Burbank store, the one Costco location known for selling the rarest wines, particularly pricey and rare vertical cases of wine. Since the store is in California, a state where non-members can buy liquor (and wine) at Costco, even non-Costco members can take advantage of the largest wine selection of all Costco stores at the Napa Valley location.