The Costco With The Largest Wine Selection Is Exactly Where You'd Expect
Although Costco has since lost its title as the largest wine retailer in the U.S., it still sells a significant amount of vino. According to a Forbes estimate, Costco sold between $6.5 billion and $7 billion in alcoholic beverages in 2023, with just under half of that amount coming from sales of wine. From wallet-friendly yet tasty Kirkland boxed wine to pricey bottles of Screaming Eagle, one of the world's rarest wines (and even $40,000 bottles of Romanée-Conti), the warehouse chain is overall a great destination for wine for all budgets. When it comes to the Costco store with the largest wine selection, it's exactly where you would expect it to be: Napa Valley wine country.
With more than 400 wineries, California's Napa Valley may not be the largest wine growing region in the state, but it's certainly the most well-known and arguably best, home to such heavyweights as Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Far Niente, and Robert Mondavi Winery. In October 2024, Napa Valley also got its very own Costco store, which opened to great fanfare and lines around the block.
A whopping selection of wine, including Napa Valley favorites
Spanning more than 157,000 square feet, the Napa Valley Costco, in true wine country fashion, is also home to the largest wine selection of all Costco stores, with more than 174 SKUs. Most other Costco stores might have around half as many SKUs for wine. Not only that, but the Napa Valley Costco store also carries bottles not usually found at other stores, including Far Niente, Shafer, and Stag's Leap, which is fitting given its location. The store also carries wines from outside of Napa Valley and California, including a selection of bottles at a great price from France's Bordeaux region and beyond.
Costco members looking to buy wine who used to shop at nearby stores in Novato, Santa Rosa, or Fairfield will likely head to the Napa Valley store instead given its extensive wine selection, which likely competes even more favorably than Costco's Burbank store, the one Costco location known for selling the rarest wines, particularly pricey and rare vertical cases of wine. Since the store is in California, a state where non-members can buy liquor (and wine) at Costco, even non-Costco members can take advantage of the largest wine selection of all Costco stores at the Napa Valley location.