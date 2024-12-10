How Costco Lost Its Title As The Largest Wine Retailer In The US

The story of how Costco lost its title as the largest wine retailer in the U.S. is really about how Total Wine & More nabbed it. The wine-centric company was built from the ground up by two brothers, Robert and David Trone, who opened their first store in 1991. Since then, the number of wine stores has only kept growing — the pair has yet to close a single location. They also take care of their own, so to speak. Total Wine & More employs 11,000 people, 427 of whom are wine experts. The company provides promotion opportunities for its employees, as well as continuous training that includes weekly wine tastings and monthly seminars. But wine tastings aren't just for staff — in states where it's legal, the wine retailer offers in-store tastings to its customers too. For those who want to learn more about wine, Total Wine & More also offers educational tastings, classes, and events, as connecting with the customers is one of its foundational principles.

Advertisement

With over 8,000 wines available in its stores, Total Wine & More does its best to make shopping a non-confusing experience by displaying together the wines of the same variety and separating them based on whether they're Old World or New World. And, much like Costco, it is leaning heavily into the digital realm with an app, delivery options, and electronic gift cards. Considering the sales numbers, the strategy is clearly working.