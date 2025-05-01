We Asked 8 Famous Chefs Where They Shop For Groceries

Grocery shopping. For some, it can certainly be seen as a daunting task that needs to be dealt with on a perpetual basis. However, for those of us who get a kick out of picking out the perfect apple, staring lovingly at different cuts of meat and fish in the display case, or finding some new weird and wonderful product from the farmers market or the prepared foods section at Trader Joe's, grocery shopping is just plain fun. No matter how you view the experience, it's something we all have to do to get food on the table. And believe it or not, when they aren't cooking on TV, writing a cookbook, or behind the helm of a restaurant kitchen, that includes professional chefs, too.

We had the chance to chat with some of our favorite chefs at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival in the Bahamas about where they do one of life's most basic chores (or pleasures). From big-box stores to local markets, it really came down to finding places and products that spark joy and don't constantly break the bank. Celebrity chefs — they're just like us!