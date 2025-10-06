The Popular Item Sold At Costco That José Andrés Thinks Everyone Should Have At Home

Even professional chefs — with their wide-ranging and refined palates — have favorite foods. Michelin-starred chef and humanitarian activist José Andrés is a longtime fan of jamón Ibérico. Andrés even opened a cocktail bar dedicated to jamón Ibérico in Chicago. Now, he's sharing his love for the often pricey ham variety in the upcoming season of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." In an Instagram trailer for the upcoming season, chef Andrés states that everyone should have a jamón Ibérico leg in their home.

The trailer depicts a clip of the Duchess joined by chef Andrés, admiring a jamón Ibérico bellota ham leg perched atop a kitchen counter. While carving strips of ham off the leg with a knife, the chef remarks, "Everybody should have one of those at home." Eyeing the gargantuan pork leg, a somewhat skeptical Duchess replies, "You think so?" Indeed, this meaty beauty is lacking nothing in the size department.

While jamón Ibérico isn't the cheapest type of ham, by any means, Costo offers a cost-effective option to its customers. The warehouse grocer's jamón Ibérico leg, which comes with a slicing knife and a wooden stand, features a full cured pork leg clocking in at 15.4 pounds. The product has emerged as something of a cult-favorite among Costco shoppers since its release. Customer reviews on its website claim it's "worth every penny," noting how difficult it is to find real, high-quality jamón Ibérico in the U.S.