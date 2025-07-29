Ibérico: The Prized Spanish Pork That Rivals Wagyu

When you hear "exceptional quality, expensive prized meat," there is likely another cut that jumps to mind immediately — Wagyu beef. Much more famous in this country than its porcine counterpart, it is a similar product in that the diet and environment of the animals are known to contribute to the top-quality, luxury meat that lands on the shelves.

One of the most significant similarities between the two meats is the quality of marbling throughout. Genetics in both breeds has a huge influence on this, as they both have the ability to store fat in the muscles, resulting in the buttery texture and creamy flavor — with a hint of nuttiness in the case of the Ibérico pork.

The feeding regimen of both the cattle and pigs is a crucial element, too, and you won't find any cheap grain around these prized animals at feeding time. Natural grasses are a staple for both animals, in addition to the famous acorns for the pigs, and the hormones and medicines that are often pumped into conventionally farmed animals are nowhere to be seen. Ibérico pork actually looks more like a steak than a regular pork chop, and is cooked like a quality steak too, with medium-rare being the doneness of choice for most chefs. While Wagyu beef may have the fame here, there is no doubt that Ibérico pork is more than capable of matching it in terms of exquisite flavor and outstanding texture.