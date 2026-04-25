Why Costco's Food Court Hot Dogs Taste Different Than The Kirkland Brand You Buy

People shop at Costco for multiple reasons, but one of the big draws has long been the $1.50 food court hot dog. The Costco hot dog has become iconic not just for the taste, but for the value, as the company has not raised the price since 1985. The chain has sold a lot of dogs in that time, and many people have tried to recreate the magic at home since they are made from Kirkland Signature all beef wieners, which are sold in-store. Unfortunately, some fans say it's almost impossible to get them to taste the same when you make them at home. The difference comes down to the cooking method.

While a hot dog seems easy to make at home, the same is true for a hamburger. That doesn't mean it's simple to recreate a Whopper or a Big Mac. Costco takes a few steps that may not seem obvious at first. According to a former employee on Reddit, Costco uses an unusual cooking method for its hot dogs. "They are simply held in hot water till they reach an internal temp of 165," the employee said. "The water is not boiling or even simmering, it's just really really hot." This poaching method is how the dogs are cooked. No other heating is used, and others have confirmed the same method.

After cooking comes the bun. "The buns are steamed," the employee continued. "The easiest way to do it at home would be to wrap the buns in a damp paper towel and microwave for a few seconds."