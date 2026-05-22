Does Walmart Have The Cheapest Eggs In 2026?

While Walmart has earned its reputation for low prices, that doesn't mean it's always the cheapest grocery chain for everything on your list. If you're trying to find the best deal on eggs in 2026, it's a good idea to comparison shop, clip coupons, and look for special promotions before heading out the door. But whether Walmart's eggs are the cheapest option depends on a few factors: brand, type of eggs, and quantity, as well as regional pricing trends. If price is your main guideline, standard white eggs are generally less expensive than organic, cage-free, free-range, or pasture-raised.

When comparing the cost of store-brand and name-brand eggs across retailers, however, we found that Walmart does offer the most inexpensive options. For instance, a 12-count of Walmart's Great Value white eggs is priced at $1.47, or just about $0.12 per egg. Additionally, an 18-count carton of Walmart's store-brand eggs go for $2.47 ($0.14 per egg), while a six-count package costs only $0.86, or $0.14 per egg. Given that the cost of a dozen eggs in 1990 was $1.25 (or $3.16 adjusted for inflation), that's not bad. If you prefer to buy organic, an 18-count package of Walmart's Marketside Organic cage-free brown eggs costs $5.88, or $0.33 per egg.

Unsurprisingly, name brand eggs are typically more expensive. A 12-count package of Happy Egg Co. organic free-range brown eggs, for instance, is $5.96 at Walmart, and Vital Farms pasture-raised brown eggs are $6.46 for a 12-pack. Eggland's Best cage-free white eggs are $4.46 for a carton of 12. Yet these prices are still less expensive than the same brands purchased at other grocery retailers.