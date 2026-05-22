Does Walmart Have The Cheapest Eggs In 2026?
While Walmart has earned its reputation for low prices, that doesn't mean it's always the cheapest grocery chain for everything on your list. If you're trying to find the best deal on eggs in 2026, it's a good idea to comparison shop, clip coupons, and look for special promotions before heading out the door. But whether Walmart's eggs are the cheapest option depends on a few factors: brand, type of eggs, and quantity, as well as regional pricing trends. If price is your main guideline, standard white eggs are generally less expensive than organic, cage-free, free-range, or pasture-raised.
When comparing the cost of store-brand and name-brand eggs across retailers, however, we found that Walmart does offer the most inexpensive options. For instance, a 12-count of Walmart's Great Value white eggs is priced at $1.47, or just about $0.12 per egg. Additionally, an 18-count carton of Walmart's store-brand eggs go for $2.47 ($0.14 per egg), while a six-count package costs only $0.86, or $0.14 per egg. Given that the cost of a dozen eggs in 1990 was $1.25 (or $3.16 adjusted for inflation), that's not bad. If you prefer to buy organic, an 18-count package of Walmart's Marketside Organic cage-free brown eggs costs $5.88, or $0.33 per egg.
Unsurprisingly, name brand eggs are typically more expensive. A 12-count package of Happy Egg Co. organic free-range brown eggs, for instance, is $5.96 at Walmart, and Vital Farms pasture-raised brown eggs are $6.46 for a 12-pack. Eggland's Best cage-free white eggs are $4.46 for a carton of 12. Yet these prices are still less expensive than the same brands purchased at other grocery retailers.
Eggs from Kroger, Safeway, and Trader Joe's are more expensive than Walmart
Kroger's store-brand white eggs are priced at $3.39 for an 18-pack carton, which is over a dollar more than Walmart's similar Great Value eggs. Likewise, Vital Farms' eggs cost $0.53 more at Kroger than at Walmart, though Happy Egg Co. and Eggland's Best are both cheaper at $5.99 and $4.99 respectively. Kroger also offers slightly cheaper organic eggs than Walmart. The Simple Truth brand of 18-count organic cage-free large brown eggs are $5.49 compared to Walmart's $5.88.
Safeway sells Vital Farms eggs for $9.99 for a 12-pack, making it the most expensive place to shop if that's your preferred egg brand. The cheapest option from its store brand, Lucerne Farms, is a 12-count package of white cage-free eggs for $3.99. Its O Organics brown eggs and Open Nature free-range eggs are each $7.99 for a container of 12 — two dollars more than Walmart's 18-count organic eggs. Eggland's Best goes for $6.49 a dozen at Safeway, while Happy Egg Co. is priced between $7.49 and $8.99.
It should be noted that Kroger and Safeway both offer six-packs of eggs as well, though they are considerably more expensive than Walmart's Great Value eggs: Kroger's white eggs cost $1.49 for six, while Safeway's O Organics brown eggs are priced at $3.49. Trader Joe's egg prices are on par with Safeway. Its private label organic, pasture-raised brown eggs are $6.99 a dozen, a price comparable to Vital Farms'. Its non-organic pasture-raised brown eggs are $5.99 a dozen. White, cage-free Trader Joe's eggs, which are rumored to come from Pete & Gerry's Egg Farms, range in price between $3.49 and $4.99 depending on location.
Even buying in bulk from Costco isn't cheaper
If you prefer to buy eggs in bulk, you might assume that Costco offers the most affordable options. Yet, when comparing Costco and Walmart to figure out where you can get the cheapest eggs, Walmart still comes out on top. A 24-count carton of Kirkland Signature white eggs is priced at $3.62, which is $0.15 per egg. Kirkland Signature free-range eggs are $5.38 for 24, coming out to about $0.22 per egg, while its organic eggs are $8.35 for a 24-count package — $0.35 per egg. Even the Kirkland Signature five-dozen-count package at $8.90 for 60 eggs comes out to around $0.15 cents per egg, which is still two cents more expensive than Walmart's Great Value white eggs. You'd be better off buying five cartons of store brand white eggs from Walmart for $7.35 (or a 60-count for $7.13).
Another factor to consider when comparing the two retailers is the cost of a Costco membership. Costco sells an overwhelming amount of eggs per year, but you must be a member to take advantage of warehouse discounts. Non-members can order from Costco via Instacart, but prices will be higher. Because the lowest tier membership at Costco is $65 per year, you'll have to determine if the cost of joining is worth it. If you don't anticipate eating that many eggs before they go bad, you're better off sticking with Walmart.