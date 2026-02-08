The Cost Of A Carton Of Eggs In 1990 Has Our Wallets Weeping

It's strange to think that something as simple as eggs has become a source of controversy, but looking back on the egg prices in the 1990s helps you understand where people are coming from. While the furor has died off a bit as prices have come back down to Earth, for years, the price of eggs has been a major economic talking point.

As post-pandemic food inflation strained people's wallets, egg prices hit almost $5 per dozen in 2023, and even went above that in 2025. While there is a lot to talk about around why eggs have gotten so much more expensive, it's hard to focus when you realize that same carton of eggs was less than $1.25 in 1990.

Now, obviously, part of that is just normal inflation. One dollar in 1990 would be the equivalent of roughly $2.46 today, compared to a normal person's wages. In February 2025, they were $5.90 on average, the equivalent of $2.40 in 1990, or roughly $1.40 more than what they actually cost. The most recent data from December 2025 has current prices for a carton of one dozen large grade A eggs (not AA) at an average of $2.72. That's not terrible, all things considered, but eggs have also historically been much more stable in price than they've been recently.