Costco Sells An Overwhelming Amount Of Eggs Per Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eggs are the ultimate breakfast staple in the United States, there's little doubt about that. United Egg Producers reports that an average American consumes over 200 eggs every year, and the overall egg production in the States brought in over $93 billion in 2024 alone. One group of people that fervently loves their morning eggs are certainly Costco shoppers, considering that the wholesaler sells a truly remarkable amount of eggs per year. In 2015, Costco sold nearly 3 billion eggs, and, according to David and Susan Schwartz in their book "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z," the number jumped to 4 billion by 2016.

A big reason why Costco's eggs are so beloved among customers is that they are mostly cage-free. The wholesaler committed to selling cage-free eggs (which are different from pasture-raised eggs) back in 2007 and increased the percentage each year, despite catching some heat for not doing it faster. Per the store's Animal Welfare report, since 2019, over 90% of Costco eggs sold in the U.S. are cage-free. In the U.K., Spain, France, Iceland, and Mexico (since 2021), that number is 100%. In Canada, on the other hand, Costco only sells about 20% of cage-free eggs. The store still plans to increase the amount of cage-free eggs it sells worldwide (currently 70% overall), but notes that the speed of that depends on local resources.