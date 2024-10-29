This Is How Eggs Became The Ultimate Breakfast Staple

Eggs are so synonymous with breakfast that it's understandable to never stop and think about why. How did eggs become the go-to for our first meal of the day? While the preparation is open to interpretation, from classic eggs Benedict to perfectly poached eggs to comforting omelets, these little ovular gems are a longtime staple of breakfasts all over the world. And it's not just because they're delicious, versatile, and protein-packed, which of course, they are. There's a history to why we eat eggs, why we eat breakfast in general, and how those two come together that's so interesting, you'll be glad you finally stopped to think about why.

Advertisement

When it comes to all the things you might wonder about eggs, how we as humans one day decided to eat them is probably at the top of the list. This happened thousands of years ago — it's believed fowl were domesticated in India around 3200 B.C.E., and birds like chickens and ostriches were laying eggs for people to eat in Egypt and China within the next 2,000 years. Eggs were easy to get for this reason, and they filled people up for their manual labor. Ancient Egyptian workers ate eggs in the morning with bread, soup, and beer, and eggs were also part of the day's first meal in Ancient Rome and Ancient Greece. It seems once people figured out that they could eat eggs, they incorporated them into their morning routines almost immediately.

Advertisement