This Is How Eggs Became The Ultimate Breakfast Staple
Eggs are so synonymous with breakfast that it's understandable to never stop and think about why. How did eggs become the go-to for our first meal of the day? While the preparation is open to interpretation, from classic eggs Benedict to perfectly poached eggs to comforting omelets, these little ovular gems are a longtime staple of breakfasts all over the world. And it's not just because they're delicious, versatile, and protein-packed, which of course, they are. There's a history to why we eat eggs, why we eat breakfast in general, and how those two come together that's so interesting, you'll be glad you finally stopped to think about why.
When it comes to all the things you might wonder about eggs, how we as humans one day decided to eat them is probably at the top of the list. This happened thousands of years ago — it's believed fowl were domesticated in India around 3200 B.C.E., and birds like chickens and ostriches were laying eggs for people to eat in Egypt and China within the next 2,000 years. Eggs were easy to get for this reason, and they filled people up for their manual labor. Ancient Egyptian workers ate eggs in the morning with bread, soup, and beer, and eggs were also part of the day's first meal in Ancient Rome and Ancient Greece. It seems once people figured out that they could eat eggs, they incorporated them into their morning routines almost immediately.
The rise, fall, and rise again of breakfast
While eggs remained a constant, breakfast had its ups and downs leading to today. As the Roman Empire fell and took its traditions with it, the meal schedule shifted in Europe in the Middle Ages. People would arise in the wee hours and wait until nine A.M. to eat what they considered dinner, and they'd eat another meal, supper, later in the day. A third meal, to be eaten right upon waking, was considered something for children, the elderly, or manual laborers who needed that energy — and so higher classes would intentionally skip it so as not to be seen as poor working people.
However, changing attitudes toward healthy routines and nutrients over time — as well as changes in labor — brought back a three-meal approach, including a morning meal, literally breaking the fast of the night's sleep. A medical writer in England touted eggs' benefits in 1620, recommending they be poached with salt, pepper, and vinegar. Three meals were really locked in, though, when the Industrial Revolution came along in the 19th century. The working day changed for nearly everyone — people woke up early and needed a meal, followed by a mid-day and then later meal before bed. And the first meal, again, required fortification, which eggs provided while often being quite accessible and easy to make. Now, whether it's a quick hard-boiled egg on the run or a leisurely weekend frittata, it's hard to imagine starting the day without eggs.