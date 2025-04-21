The 11 Biggest Costco Recalls Of All Time

As the oldest entry to be featured on this list, the 1998 Kirkland Signature ground beef recall was not only one of earliest but also largest product recalls throughout Costco's history. While you can't find any official FDA recall notices regarding this incident online, reporting by Reuters in 1998 archived by the Los Angeles Times reveals all the key details of the incident. Due to a E.Coli contamination, over 172,000 pounds of ground beef was eventually disposed of. This discovery was originally made after an elderly woman in New York became sick from eating this ground beef at a barbecue.

Kirkland Signature ground beef products were recalled from 24 states, including Kirkland 6-pound packages of ground sirloin and loin of beef patties, boxes of individual ⅓-pound frozen patties, Kirkland Signature ground beef patties, and boxes of 24 individual ¼-pound frozen patties.

This recall sparked doubts from the FDA and public alike after seven other people who attended the same barbecue came forth stating they did not get sick from consuming the Costco beef. Furthermore, later testing and analysis found no traces of the E.Coli contamination. Regardless, Costco made sure to offer full refunds to customers who purchased ground beef products during June of 1998.