Costco Recalls Over 100 Cases Of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon In Florida
Following a recent burger recall that affected five states, another recall is affecting grocery store shelves, and this time, it's for the Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold at Costcos in Florida. This smoked salmon is normally one of the proteins we recommend buying at Costco, but the issue lies with its supplier, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation. In a press release posted to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation announced a voluntary recall of 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12-ounce packages sold to Florida retailers only. The black-bordered plastic packages feature an illustration of a salmon fish with "Smoked Salmon" written in blue on the front.
According to Acme Smoked Fish, the packages of recalled smoked salmon –- which were tested and confirmed to have Listeria monocytogenes –- were sold between the dates of October 9, 2024, to October 13, 2024. If you are in the Florida area and you bought Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in a 12-ounce package, check for a Universal Product Code of 0 96619 25697 6 or Lot number 8512801270. Additionally, the best-by date should read November 14, 2024. While this announcement does not carry an FDA-level recall class, the organization is aware of its issuing.
What to do if you purchased recalled salmon
If you find that your package of salmon matches the description above, do not consume it. While there haven't been any illnesses linked to this recall, Listeria monocytogenes is a serious bacteria that can have long-term and even deadly impacts on vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, pregnant people, or others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms aligned with what one might experience with typical food poisoning, but it is still best to exercise the utmost caution.
If you believe you purchased salmon from this batch of 111 tainted packages, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation urges you to discard or return your purchase for a full refund. Earlier in the week, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation sent out a letter to Costco customers that they believe could be impacted by this recall, highlighting the importance of checking your lot number. The company also promised to make immediate changes to avoid an incident such as this one ever occurring again.