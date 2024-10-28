Costco Recalls Over 100 Cases Of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon In Florida

Following a recent burger recall that affected five states, another recall is affecting grocery store shelves, and this time, it's for the Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold at Costcos in Florida. This smoked salmon is normally one of the proteins we recommend buying at Costco, but the issue lies with its supplier, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation. In a press release posted to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation announced a voluntary recall of 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12-ounce packages sold to Florida retailers only. The black-bordered plastic packages feature an illustration of a salmon fish with "Smoked Salmon" written in blue on the front.

According to Acme Smoked Fish, the packages of recalled smoked salmon –- which were tested and confirmed to have Listeria monocytogenes –- were sold between the dates of October 9, 2024, to October 13, 2024. If you are in the Florida area and you bought Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in a 12-ounce package, check for a Universal Product Code of 0 96619 25697 6 or Lot number 8512801270. Additionally, the best-by date should read November 14, 2024. While this announcement does not carry an FDA-level recall class, the organization is aware of its issuing.