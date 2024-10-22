Burgers Recalled In 5 States Over Listeria Contamination Risk

If you've purchased a burger from Dakota Tom's Sandwiches in recent months, you may want to consider tossing it. Right on the heels of a possible listeria-induced frozen waffle recall and a Lactaid recall amongst others, the Corsica, South Dakota-based establishment issued a voluntary recall on October 18, 2024 for three of its sandwiches. According to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the products in question are the pepperjack cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, and the Gambler, a sandwich made with ham, bacon, American cheese, and barbecue sauce.

All three of these menu items deployed a burger patty from a third-party supplier, BrucePac, which might be contaminated with listeria. And even if you didn't travel to South Dakota or visit Dakota Tom's in person, you may want to double check your recent sandwich purchases. Not only are the potentially contaminated burgers sold in-store but they're also distributed to grocery stores, convenience stores, and other locations in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wyoming. If you did purchase one, check for a best by date that falls between September 1, 2024 and November 23, 2024, and avoid eating affected items.