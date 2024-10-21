Frozen Waffle Recall: Throw Out These Grocery Store Brands

If there's a box of frozen waffles in your freezer right now — any box at all — you should probably pull it out and check the lot code. A massive recall encompassing more than 500 different frozen waffle varieties under the name TreeHouse Foods has just been issued for possible listeria contamination. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on October 18, 2024. At least 25 brands at major retailers across the U.S. and Canada have been affected, including Walmart's Great Value and Target's Good & Gather, Aldi's Breakfast Best brand, and Dollar General's Clover Valley brand. The affected frozen waffle brands were also distributed at Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, PriceChopper, Publix, Schnucks, Southeastern Grocers, Tops, and more.

A full list of recalled brand names, best by dates, and lot codes is provided by the FDA in a list 14 pages long (yikes). Kodiak Cakes, Foodhold, and Simple Truth brand names are also among those recalled. Multiple different flavors have been pulled from shelves, from blueberry waffles to chocolate chip, pumpkin, buttermilk, multigrain, homestyle, and protein waffles. Foodies might be feeling especially weary, as this latest mass recall coincides with an ongoing USDA investigation of the Boar's Head deli meat and cheese brand following a July 2024 listeria outbreak that killed at least 10 people and sent dozens more to the hospital. Consumers who have purchased the recalled frozen waffles are being advised to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase for credit.