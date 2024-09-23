Why Lactaid Is Being Recalled In More Than Half Of The Country

Food recalls happen for a number of reasons, and the FDA classifies recalls based on their severity. A recalled food item can pose a risk to the general public, such as the recent recall of cinnamon due to lead contamination, or it can be more specifically dangerous to a select group of people. It's the latter that's at play with the most recent recall of Lactaid's 96-ounce milk products, as some of them may have been contaminated with almonds. That may not be a big deal for most people, but it can be incredibly dangerous for anyone with a serious tree nut allergy who won't be suspecting it in their milk.

The announcement was issued on September 19, 2024 and affects more than two dozen different states. If you have a 96-ounce bottle of Lactaid in your fridge, you can and should check the official announcement to see if your area is affected and if the particular batch that you own is involved. The potential for almond contamination was identified during a routine maintenance program. If you discover that you do own a Lactaid product that's being recalled and would like to return it, you can bring it back to the store you bought it from, where it will be refunded. If you aren't allergic to almonds, then the risk to your health is quite low (though you should check with a medical professional if you are unsure).